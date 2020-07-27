Registration Is Now Open for Atossa Therapeutics’ Tribe Public Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event on July 30, 2020

Atossa’s CEO, Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., will address recent progress with two COVID-19 treatment programs

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that Atossa’s CEO, Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., will present at Tribe Public’s Zoom Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event that is scheduled to begin at 8am pacific/11am eastern on Thursday, July 30th. During this complimentary, 30-minute event, Dr. Quay will present the company followed by a Q&A session regarding Atossa’s breast cancer development programs and recent progress with its two COVID-19 treatment programs. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC website: www.tribepublic.com , or send a message to Tribe’s management at research@tribepublic.com to request your seat for this limited capacity Zoom-based event.

Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. is the founder of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS). He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University’s School of Medicine. His contributions to medicine have been cited 9,890 times. He has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 US patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented. His current passions are solving big medical problems: stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the two million breast cancers in the world each year. Dr. Quay’s recently-published and highly acclaimed book titled “COVID-19 Survival Manual: A Physician’s Guide to Keep You and Your Family Healthy During the Pandemic and Beyond” is available at his website: www.drquay.com .



Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com .



Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, & Accredited Investors. Website: http://www.tribepublic.com/ .

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with the following: whether in vitro test results will also be achieved in in vivo studies, including human clinical studies, actions by and interactions with the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence human clinical studies of AT-301 and the outcome of such trials, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s product candidates, performance of developers and manufacturers, clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, uncertainties affecting our ability to secure patent protection for AT-301 or AT-H201 and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.



