Minyon Moore Joins One World Pharma’s Newly Established Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- Political Veteran Will Recruit New Members to the Board of Advisors

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that political veteran Minyon Moore has been retained to become chairman of its newly established Board of Advisors and to identify additional members.

Ms. Moore is considered one of the nation’s top strategic thinkers with extensive experience in political and corporate affairs as well as public policy. She is the former CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Washington by Washington Magazine, and has been inducted into the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) Hall of Fame.

“I am elated to add Minyon Moore to the leadership team of One World Pharma and to establish an effective Board of Advisors,” said Isiah Thomas, CEO, One World Pharma. “A diverse array of talented and accomplished executives curated and recruited by Minyon will be highly beneficial to our operational successes and to the governance of our growing public company.”

“It is clear to me that One World Pharma has a tremendous opportunity to become a significant player in the global hemp and cannabis economy,” stated Moore, Chairman of the Board of Advisors, One World Pharma. “To that end, I intend to assist as best I can in its growth and execution, and to recruit a skilled cast of better minds aligned in the interests of the Company and its shareholders.”

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

One World Pharma Investor Relations & Financial Media

Kurt Divich, CEO

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.