BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Partners with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has partnered with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators to explore opportunities to provide investigative tools and educate their members surrounding, tracking, tracing and monitoring illicit activity involving cryptocurrencies. The intent of the partnership is to provide a well rounded and all encompassing training program to financial crime investigators so they can develop the ability to understand cryptocurrency and be able to successfully investigate suspicious transactions with the proper tools, confidence and knowhow.



The International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators will also provide a springboard platform to present other supportive criminal investigative associations BIG’s training and its tools where appropriate and suitable. As the focus around fintech security and technology continue to advance, so do the issues surrounding new cybersecurity risks and crypto transactions. BIG’s software tools BitRank Verified®, which scans crypto addresses and transactions for connections to illicit activities and nefarious entities, together with QLUE will enable the ability to peer into the details around cryptocurrency transactions. These tools coupled with BIG’s training enable investigators to track, trace and monitor crypto transactions with added expertise.

The BIG Training Academy draws on years of experience from their in-house investigators and Certified Bitcoin Professionals. BIG is excited to introduce its sought-after training program to the membership of financial crime investigators to help develop the cryptocurrency marketplace and allow it to mitigate suspicious and nefarious activities. The training would be a way for users to gain a solid, in-depth understanding of how to track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions and crimes involving virtual currencies.

Michael Carroll, International President of The International Association of Financial Crimes commented, “The International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators is excited to be partnering with Blockchain Intelligence Group. Cybercriminal activity is a global threat to our society and to team up with cryptocurrency experts in the field like BIG, it will only strengthen our joint efforts to prevent, combat and prosecute those looking to harm us. Through training, education and intelligence sharing, our groups can make a significant impact on crime and provide protection for our communities, companies and institutions.”

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s President, Lance Morginn, also commented, “By partnering with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators it will allow us to further establish our domestic and international presence. The established relationships and ties of the association provide a great opportunity to collaborate and help educate their 7,000 plus members and bring new investigative skills and solutions to the forefront.”

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 1,171,605 incentive stock options to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share for a term of five years. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc:

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

About International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators:

The Association, a non-profit international organization, will provide services and an environment within which information about financial fraud, fraud investigation and fraud prevention methods can be collected, exchanged and taught for the common good of the financial payment industry and our global society. For more information on International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators visit: https://www.iafci.org/

