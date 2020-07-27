The ADVERTISING Club of New York Welcomes Top Industry Leaders With Six New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Fulfilling Its Pledge With 50% of the Board Appointments Comprised of Diverse Individuals

75% of the Nominating Committee Comprised of Diverse Individuals

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries, announced today the addition of six new board members to the 2020-2021 term at its 124th Annual Meeting of Members.

“As our industry has endured unprecedented obstacles in the first half of 2020, the AD Club is pleased to announce the additions to the Board that represent the changes we need to see across the industry. A commitment to equality and equity is the responsibility of us all,” said Gina Grillo, President and CEO of the ADVERTISING Club of New York and the International ANDY Awards. “We have to seize the moment.”

Lee Nadler, Founder & President of Sherpa Marketing and Advertising Club of NY Board Chairman added, "The Advertising industry is transforming in many ways that will have a dramatic impact on brands, agencies, media properties, ad tech, service providers, freelancers and consultants. I'm proud to be Chairman of this incredible Board of Directors, which represents each of these constituents. Together, we will continue to lead the industry forward as we educate, celebrate and empower 5,000 members of the Ad Club of NY."

The list of Board Officers and Directors include:

Officers :

For Chairman: Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing

Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing For Senior Vice President: Rick Song, SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen

SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen For Vice President : Sandra Sims-Williams, SVP, Diversity & Inclusion, Nielsen

: SVP, Diversity & Inclusion, Nielsen For Vice President : John Nitti, SVP, Chief Media Officer, Verizon

: SVP, Chief Media Officer, Verizon For Treasurer : Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners

: Partner, Brand Team Partners For Chairman Emeritus: Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo

Directors :

Devika Bulchandani, President, McCann New York

Katrina Craigwell, Executive Director, Chase

Olivia Douglas, Global Business Lead, PHD

Eliza Esquivel, CMO Consultant

Scott Falzone, Industry Director/Retail, Google

Ron Fierman, Partner & President, Digital Pulp

Carl Fremont, President, Quigley Simpson

Heide Gardner, SVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Interpublic Group

Jennifer Gardner, Senior Director Media, Unilever North America

Elyssa Gray, Brand & Advertising Executive Leader/Founder, Elyssa Gray Coaching

Walter T. Geer III, SVP, Group Creative Director, TBWA/WorldHealth *

Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Marketing & Communications North American, Mastercard

Terryn Lance, VP Global Media, American Express *

Andrew Keller, Global Creative Director, Facebook

Sophie Kelly, SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo

Kris Magel, President, Media Clients, Dentsu-Aegis Network

Ryan Mayward, Global Head of Agency Development, Amazon

Monique Nelson, CEO, UWG *

Lauren Newman, VP, Revenue, Skimlinks

Kristin Ogdon, Director, Experiential Marketing, Microsoft Advertising *

Cheryl Overton, CEO, Cheryl Overton Communications

Laurel Rossi, CMO, Organic & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit

Paolo Provinciali, Head of US Media, Anheuser- Busch InBev *

Michael Sallette, Head of Global Media, Nestle Waters

Andrea Sullivan, Chief Client Officer, Vayner Media

Lisa Valentino, EVP, Client & Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising

Bill Westcott, VP, Solutions Partner, Branch

Elizabeth Windram, Vice President, Marketing, Jet Blue Airways

Young Pro President: Regina Guinto, Head of Product & Design, S’More *

* Indicates new Directors

This year’s Nominating Committee was composed of 75% of diverse individuals including Mari Kim Novak (CMO, Yieldmo), Cheryl Overton (Chief Experience Officer, Cheryl Overton Communications), Rick Song (SVP & Group Head, Digital, Nielsen), and Anastasia Williams (Founder/Chief Curator, The AList). The Club continues to create a culture of action that provides opportunities for success to all individuals and embraces all perspectives.

In addition to the new talent being introduced to the board, there also are members that will be retiring this year. Those include Barbara Pelham (VP, Head of Global Agency Partnerships, Verizon Media), Sandra Peterson Moerch (Chief Content Director, Purpose and Brand Experience, SAP), Nick Law, (VP, Marcom Integration, Apple) and Tricia Nichols (CMO, Independent Pet Partners).

About The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community.