Biotheranostics to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotheranostics, Inc., a leading healthcare provider in the oncology field with a suite of commercially available proprietary molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that Don Hardison, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sloan, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

Presentation Details:

Date: August 4, 2020

Time: 1:30pm Eastern Time

About Biotheranostics, Inc.

Biotheranostics, Inc. operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited diagnostic laboratory in San Diego, California. Biotheranostics, Inc., is a leading healthcare provider in the oncology field assisting physicians in the treatment of cancer patients. Its suite of commercially available proprietary molecular diagnostic tests provides important information to physicians to tailor treatment to individual patients. The company's Breast Cancer IndexTM and CancerTYPE ID® tests address a variety of unmet medical needs in the management of cancer patients, and extensive clinical studies have confirmed the accuracy, clinical validity, clinical utility, and cost-effectiveness of the tests. Learn more at www.biotheranostics.com.

About Breast Cancer Index

Breast Cancer Index is a molecular, gene expression-based test uniquely positioned to provide information to help physicians individualize treatment decisions for patients with early stage, HR+ breast cancer. This breakthrough test helps oncologists and patients navigate the difficult trade-off between taking steps to prevent recurrence of their disease and facing significant side effects and safety challenges related to unnecessary treatment. Breast Cancer Index holds guidelines designation from the American Joint Committee on Cancer for cancer staging based on molecular profile; ASCO, NCCN, European Group on Tumor Markers (EGTM), and St. Gallen to inform the chemotherapy decision; and ASCO and EGTM to inform the extended endocrine treatment dilemma. It is the only validated, commercially available test that provides risk of overall and late distant recurrence and predicts the likelihood of benefit from extended endocrine therapy. For more information, visit www.breastcancerindex.com.

About CancerTYPE ID

CancerTYPE ID is the market-leading molecular, gene expression-based test focused on the classification of metastatic cancer and is intended to aid in the diagnosis of the tumor type and subtype of cancers with diagnostic uncertainty, in conjunction with standard clinical and pathological assessment. Commercially launched in 2010, CancerTYPE ID is a standardized, objective molecular test based on the differential expression of 92 genes that classifies tumors by matching the gene expression pattern of a tumor specimen to a database of known tumor types and histological subtypes. CancerTYPE ID is able to classify 50 cancer types and subtypes, representing more than 95 percent of all solid tumors based on incidence. For more information, visit cancertypeid.com.

