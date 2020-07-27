Fine Tune Appoints Brian Chesson as Vice President of Waste & Recycling Services
Chesson tasked with expanding Fine Tune’s waste disposal offering, and supporting client efforts to reduce costs and ensure compliance with all regulations
Brian is a well-rounded and successful industry expert with a diverse background and customer-oriented approach that will help us take this category offering to the next level.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of ‘nuisance expense’ management solutions, announced today it has appointed Brian Chesson as its Vice President of Waste & Recycling Services. In this role, Brian will be tasked with expanding the company’s waste and recycling expense management services to clients nationwide.
Brian will report to Curtis Hill, Senior Vice President of Waste & Recycling, Fine Tune.
Since 2005, Brian has held various leadership positions at waste disposal companies across the country. Most recently, he served as President of Denver-based 5280 Waste Solutions where he oversaw all aspects of the enterprise with a focus on corporate growth and operational efficiencies.
“Brian is a well-rounded and successful industry expert with a diverse background and customer-oriented approach that will help us take this category offering to the next level,” said Hill. “His experience with the intricacies of the industry from top to bottom and coast to coast will be a great asset for clients and our clients’ bottom-lines.”
Prior to 5280 Waste Solutions, Brian was Region Manager at Red River Waste Solutions in Nashville, Tennessee, responsible for overall market development and municipal contracts.
Additional roles included leadership roles at Waste Connections, Advanced Disposal, and Waste Industries.
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain ‘nuisance expense’ programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, and Caterpillar. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
