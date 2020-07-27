Diplomats consider Kundi Paihama honourable son of nation

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 27 - General Kundi Paihama, who died last Friday in Luanda, is an illustrious son of the nation, whose loss is irreparable, last Sunday the ambassadors of Angola to Switzerland and Portugal acknowledged, in a note to which ANGOP had access.,

In the condolence message, the Angolan ambassador to Switzerland, Cecília Rosário, expresses that with the death of Kundi Paihama, Angola loses one of its best children, who dedicated his youth selflessly to the most noble causes of his people, standing out in the struggle for independence and peace.

“To us, General Kundi Paihama has become a symbol of bravery and courage, due to his political, military and social dimension, which has always characterized him,” she acknowledged.

On his turn, the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto da Fonseca, considers the former minister of Defence “one of the most illustrious sons of the Angolan Nation”, whose loss is irreparable.

Carlos Fonseca says that he pays tribute "to the one who, due to the marked traits of patriotism, selflessness, courage and sense of justice that have always characterized him as a personality and in the defence and well-being of Angolans, has become one of the most prominent icons of Angolan nationalism".

For his deeds, wrote the diplomat, the late Kundi Paihama became an example for the present and future generations.

Also joining the grief of the bereaved family is the PRS party, which in a message of condolences highlights the fact that Kundi Paihama dedicated himself to the cause of liberating the nation and defending democracy, which allowed him to win the title of nationalist.

The PRS recognizes that he was a fearless general and consistent fighter, as well as a sympathetic politician who always treated his opposition colleagues as a brother.

Kundi Paihama was born 75 years ago in the Municipality of Quipungo, southern Huila Province. He was governor of the provinces of Cunene, Benguela, Luanda, Huambo and Huíla.

The service sheet also includes the positions of minister of State Security, minister of State for State Inspection and Monitoring, coordinator of the Regional Military Council, among other positions.