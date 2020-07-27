Courage Igene Set To Hold Online Global Day of Prayer
Courage Igene Leads Hundreds In Prayer For America & The Nations.DALLAS, TX, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courage Igene is set to hold a Global Day of Prayer for the Nations on Facebook LIVE on Saturday August 18, 2020. 2pm Texas Time. In a time of global pandemic and economic meltdown, Courage Igene is leading religious leaders and intercessors around the world in prayer. He says "In these trying times, we need to call upon the name of the Lord like never before. "I believe when we pray, God answers" He advocated that we cant always shut down our way out of the problem, rather corporate, united prayer will make the difference.
He believes that life cannot be the same again as we once knew it. When pressed on why he believes that, Courage Igene makes reference to the wearing of masks and all forms of facial coverings which is being mandated on everyone in an attempt to curb the virus known as Covid-19. He argues that some have unfortunately exploited the pandemic for their selfish interests.
Christians around the world, irrespective of denominations, will take a stand in unity against the forces of darkness causing panic and perplexity in the world today, as they observe a Global Day of Prayer with Courage Igene.
The prayer program, will be held on Facebook LIVE. Its a special call to prayer according to the inspiration of God’s Spirit. It is a faith response to restore hope amidst the growing fear and confusion expressed by different governments of the world in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Through effective prayers, there was an assurance that the nations will be liberated from the siege of the pandemic.
