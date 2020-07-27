Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,757 in the last 365 days.

Courage Igene Set To Hold Online Global Day of Prayer

Courage Igene Leads Hundreds In Prayer For America & The Nations.

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courage Igene is set to hold a Global Day of Prayer for the Nations on Facebook LIVE on Saturday August 18, 2020. 2pm Texas Time. In a time of global pandemic and economic meltdown, Courage Igene is leading religious leaders and intercessors around the world in prayer. He says "In these trying times, we need to call upon the name of the Lord like never before. "I believe when we pray, God answers" He advocated that we cant always shut down our way out of the problem, rather corporate, united prayer will make the difference.

He believes that life cannot be the same again as we once knew it. When pressed on why he believes that, Courage Igene makes reference to the wearing of masks and all forms of facial coverings which is being mandated on everyone in an attempt to curb the virus known as Covid-19. He argues that some have unfortunately exploited the pandemic for their selfish interests.

Christians around the world, irrespective of denominations, will take a stand in unity against the forces of darkness causing panic and perplexity in the world today, as they observe a Global Day of Prayer with Courage Igene.

The prayer program, will be held on Facebook LIVE. Its a special call to prayer according to the inspiration of God’s Spirit. It is a faith response to restore hope amidst the growing fear and confusion expressed by different governments of the world in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Through effective prayers, there was an assurance that the nations will be liberated from the siege of the pandemic.

Christians around the world, irrespective of denominations, are taking a stand in prayer.

Courage Igene
All Nations
+1 214-335-2380
email us here

You just read:

Courage Igene Set To Hold Online Global Day of Prayer

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.