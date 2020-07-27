D-BOX Announces the Closing of the Financings with National Bank of Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada

/EIN News/ -- LONGUEUIL, Quebec, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a leader in innovative motion technology, today announced the closing of the financing with the National Bank of Canada [“NBC”] and the Business Development Bank of Canada [“BDC”].



The Corporation entered into a definitive agreement with the National Bank of Canada related to the availability of a line of credit amounting to $4 million for the ongoing operations and working capital of the Corporation. This line of credit will be renewable annually and will bear interest at prime rate plus 3.25%. The line of credit will be secured by first-ranking hypothec and security interests on all assets of the Corporation and its U.S. subsidiary, and will replace the three-year secured revolving credit facility with the NBC from which an amount of $4 million was drawn at March 31, 2020.

Concurrently, the Corporation also entered into a definitive agreement with the Business Development Bank of Canada related to the availability of a working capital commercial loan of $2 million. This loan will bear interest at a variable rate, currently 4.55%, and will be payable in 24 monthly instalments of $33 thousand from June 2021 to May 2023 and by a final payment of $1.2 million in June 2023. The loan will be secured by second-ranking hypothec and security interests on all assets of the Corporation and its U.S. subsidiary.

“I am pleased to confirm the closing of a non-dilutive financing with the National Bank of Canada and the BDC. This financing will strengthen our balance sheet and provide additional flexibility to execute our strategic plan”, said David Montpetit, Chief Financial Officer.

“I would like to thank our long-time financial partner NBC for continuing to believe in our project of bringing haptic to everyday life. Also, we are proud to add a reputable financial partner such as the BDC that has a proven track record to support Canadian technology companies”, stated Sébastien Mailhot, president and CEO.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether its movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, creating a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com .

ABOUT NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

With $317 billion in assets as at April 30, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT BDC

BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, both online and in-person, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For 75 years and counting, BDC's purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

David Montpetit

Chief Financial Officer

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

450-442-3003, ext. 296

dmontpetit@d-box.com





Steve Li

Vice President Investor Relations and

Corporate Strategy

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

450-442-3003, ext. 403

sli @d-box.com



