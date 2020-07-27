360WiSE MEDiA Proudly Appoints Sir Joe Madu as Their New International Director of Communication and Content

''Sir Joe Madu is fortified with over 20 years of executive level experience in successfully building & sustaining domestic and international economic bridges, capacities, utilization, operational efficiencies, industrial security and momentum,'' says Robert Alexander, Founder and CEO of the 360WiSE brand and network

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ''We became very interested in Sir Joe Madu after a brief introduction by the veteran journalist and founder of the CEO Network, Dr. Debbie Bartlett. As confirmed by Dr. Bartlett, Sir Joe Madu is extremely strong in the areas of international business growth acceleration and strategy with over 20+ years of experience working in synergy with other decision-makers on high producing teams, and successfully managing operational challenges and repositioning them to greater heights. Sir Joe Madu has a track record of building strong customer and C-Level relationships while nurturing and sustaining old and new partnerships that are built on integrity and trust. Sir Joe Madu is a socially-responsible team-player, communicator and advocate for capacity-building with a pure entrepreneurial spirit, which is exactly what the 360WiSE brand needs as we move into international territories,'' says Robert Alexander, CEO and Founder of 360WiSE MEDiA.



ABOUT 360WiSE

360WISE MEDiA is one of the largest major-market media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in social media marketing, news, brand, and public figure advertisement.

The 360WiSE brand is licensed and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office specializing in marketing and advertising. Powered with the positive iconic advice of MC Hammer, 360WiSE MEDiA is in the top 1% of public relations, influence, branding, and marketing of celebrities, actors, public figures, recording artists, small businesses and major brands.

360WiSE MEDiA is known for its first of class, best use of social network platforms, local and national SEO, offline mobile marketing, geofencing, human behavior marketing, international press, and news access, Roku TV stream marketing, and content placement along with verified social media marketing to increase your engagement, positive visibility, and ROI.

At 360WiSE MEDiA you will find creative, passionate celebrities, public figures and gifted individuals who specialize in different areas, ranging from the music industry, radio, television, web design to digital marketing, but they are not limited to a single skill set. Using an interactive approach, 360WiSE MEDiA adapts to any project or situation and always moves in leaps and bounds to create trends rather than follow them. We are a thought leadership, design, advertising, entertainment, public relations and consulting agency all rolled into one, and if the right person for the job isn’t already under our roof, we have the right partners in our network on hand to get the job done.

Partnering with our clients to create Big Ideas and Digital Experiences. We approach our projects with strategic and creative thinking. Spending each day doing so by sharpening the tools of valued relationships in the celebrity, digital, and marketing trade.

