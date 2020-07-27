Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mindset Pharma Announces Filing of Groundbreaking Psilocybin Synthesis Patent

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma (“Mindset”), a leading drug discovery business focused on developing next-generation psychedelic medicines, announces today the filing of a provisional patent application with the USPTO for a groundbreaking process to synthesize psilocybin and psilocin—two of the known active compounds in psychedelic mushrooms.

Currently, high-quality psilocybin for research purposes is expensive and difficult to procure. The Mindset team believes that the Mindset Synthesis Process potentially represents fewer steps to synthesize psilocin and psilocybin than many of the established methodologies used today and has advantages over current processes that include: lower cost, milder reaction conditions; more convenient operations; easily obtained commercially available raw materials; suitability for multi-kilogram scale manufacturing; and lower environmental impact.

Mindset CEO James Lanthier commented: “Access to high quality, low-cost, psilocybin is essential to the medical psychedelic market; as the range of clinical trials, academic studies, and innovative businesses entering the medical psychedelic market grows, demand for psilocybin will increase exponentially. We believe that our innovative synthesis process will enable the widespread adoption of Mindset’s standard psilocybin. We look forward to working with other groups in the psychedelic space to ensure the broadest possible access to our psilocybin material.

This patent filing is a significant milestone for Mindset. We are making great strides towards building high-calibre intellectual property that will provide the medical psychedelic market with what it needs to reach its full potential: finely-engineered drugs and processes optimized for predictable and effective therapeutic benefits and made accessible to the broadest possible population groups through efficient production methods.”

For more information please contact: 
James Lanthier, CEO 
Mindset Pharma Inc. 
jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson
VP Corporate Development
jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com

About Mindset: 
Mindset Pharma is a drug discovery business, based in Toronto, Canada, focused on creating novel and patentable psychedelic therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and domain experts in drug development and medicinal chemistry, Mindset is assembling a proprietary library of transformative psychedelic intellectual property designed to address chronic neuropsychiatric disorders efficiently and safely.

 

