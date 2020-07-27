The Exponential Growth of PSYC's Website Users Leads to Record Setting Day for www.psychedelicspotlight.com

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that daily website traffic analytics observed in recent weeks associated with the Company’s Psychedelic Spotlight website ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com ) has demonstrated a steady increase in daily visitors which is highlighted by over 4,000 visitors to the site on the 15th of July alone, a new daily record for the website.



The Company contends that a contributing factor to the significant surge in visitors to the website on July 15th was due in large part to the release of the 2nd edition of their Microdose Monthly newsletter to its growing base of subscribers on that day, in addition to the recent launch of its social media platforms, as well as other related networking efforts it is beginning to leverage as a means of increasing its presence within the burgeoning medicinal psychedelic space.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “It is extremely encouraging to see some of the awareness-driven initiatives we have deployed in recent weeks begin to demonstrate their value through positive data and analytics. As you know, developing a recognized brand and identity for ourselves within the emerging medicinal psychedelic space is a very critical part of placing us on a reasonable path to tapping into a variety of different revenue streams as we forward with our expansion. By driving more traffic to our Psychedelic Spotlight website and increasing subscribership to our Microdose Monthly newsletter, I believe we are in the process of positioning ourselves quite effectively to begin creating revenue opportunities through things like online display advertising in addition to being in a more prominent position to explore potential partnership opportunities within this dynamic space.”

The Company intends to continue the growth of each of its platforms by remaining committed to efforts involved in connecting with some of the most recognized leaders and prominent advocates within the rapidly expanding medicinal psychedelic industry.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Corporate Contact: