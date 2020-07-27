Datasea Signs Agreement to Pilot Safe Campus Intelligent Management and Control Platform at Harbin New District No. 1 School

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, has entered into an agreement to install its Safe Campus Intelligent Management and Control Platform (“Safe Campus Platform”) at Harbin New District No. 1 School, the first of the two previously announced pilot projects.



The Safe Campus Platform provides additional functionality specifically designed for schools. In particular, its most robust component, the Datasea Cloud School program, is a WeChat-enabled program, available for both Android and IOS, that provides various benefits for students, teachers and parents. Certain features include, among others, general school announcements, notifications of upcoming tests and homework assignments, and a centralized hub for teachers to review homework, import grades, record class attendance and academic performance, and store additional student information. Under the terms of this arrangement, Datasea will provide the software and hardware of the Safe Campus Platform, product and maintenance manuals, product certificate and license, and installation services throughout the school facilities. The system installation and demonstration are subject to the School’s review approval. Once such approval is issued, the School will deliver the payment of RMB 392,000 (approximately USD$55,861).

“This arrangement validates the commercial viability of our Safe Campus Intelligent Management and Control Platform,” said Datasea Chairman and CEO, Ms. Liu Zhixin. “Our team is encouraged by the support we have received from the local government. We continue working on expanding the reach of our platform in the city of Harbin and beyond.”

