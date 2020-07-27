Intelex and PDC Energy Earn Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CANADA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced that its ACTS (Asset and Compliance Tracking System) deployment at PDC Energy received a Top Project of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is validation by independent expert judges of the value Intelex ACTS brings to environmental and sustainability initiatives, and its partnership with PDC Energy serving as a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Now in its eighth year, Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line. The winners were announced during the virtual Environment + Energy Leader Awards Summit on July 21, 2020.

“With rapid advancements and a near-constant rate of change in the field, sustainability and energy professionals had to prove to our judges that they were really the best of the best this year,” says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher. “With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award.”

Intelex received the 2020 Top Project Award for its implementation of ACTS for PDC Energy, a Colorado-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. PDC Energy is subject to strict and complex compliance requirements across its approximately 1,000 facilities. Its air emissions management software must be robust enough to handle a myriad of compliance and reporting frameworks, but agile enough to accommodate unique compliance processes when needed.

Using Intelex ACTS, PDC implemented a system that records measurements from a SCADA system every 15 seconds. In the event of a reading that exceeds a set threshold, ACTS automatically creates and schedules an inspection while simultaneously sending the relevant inspection forms to the correct employee. If corrective actions are required, they are created and tracked to completion all within ACTS. The framework and workflow were successfully completed in four months, with further optimization over the following 14 months that allows PDC to benefit from additional functionality including SARA Tier II reporting, carbon emissions reporting, flare line blowout inspections, storm water inspections, and SPCC management.

One judge said of the Intelex and PDC project, “There is a real benefit to tracking sustainability indicators with the ability to assign from a corporate level to a site level, tied to distinct initiatives, and automatically formatted in accordance with GRI, SASB, CDP, etc. to facilitate a complete sustainability management program. Configuration can be done with either no programming knowledge or limited PL SQL know how. Intelex provides a one stop shop for these type of software needs.”

Another judge added, “Automated feed from SCADA with set investigation parameters is useful for real-time intervention. This is a very useful tool for compliance in a regulatory environment and seems to have a robust system of real-time data feeds that can lead to timely intervention.”

Intelex ACTS helps customers facilitate conformance with all types of air, water, and waste regulations and reporting frameworks. ACTS does this by integrating a robust calculation engine, sustainability performance indicators, air emissions management, water management, and waste management with permits management, corrective and preventative actions (CAPA), and audits and inspections into an agile solution. The solution can be configured with no changes to the source code and no programming knowledge or limited PL SQL know how. In addition to ACTS, Intelex offers a Sustainability Performance Indicators (SPI) application which allows users to create any number of quantitative and qualitative sustainability indicators. These indicators can be assigned from a corporate level to a site level, tied to distinct initiatives, and automatically formatted in according with GRI, SASB, CDP, etc. to facilitate a complete sustainability management program.

Intelex & PDC Energy Project Overview: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2447540&sessionid=1&key=4C48D12DE67FF28944C68CA63DFA9B82®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Project Details - Environment + Energy Leader Awards eBook: https://landingpage.businesssectormedia.com/environmentenergyleaderawards2020/

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Over 1,300 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards Summit

During the one-day E+E Awards Summit, Environment + Energy Leader announces the complete list of Top Product and Top Project of the Year Award winners, recognizes and thanks its panel of industry experts who evaluated and scored entries, and announce and chat with the two Judges’ Choice Award winners. Participating winners take the podium to share details about their Product or Project of the Year Award win. For more details, visit https://www.environmentalleader.com/environment-and-energy-leader-awards/.

