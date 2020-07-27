Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) will host a conference call on Monday, August 10th at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its second quarter 2020 operating results. A press release containing a summary of these results will be issued before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET.

The dial-in number for domestic callers is 877-830-7699. If prompted, the conference ID number is 3379889. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

A stream of the call can be accessed via a link at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. This link can also be used to access a recording of the call following its completion.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 424 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 8,000 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through on-air and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
IR@cumulus.com
404-260-6600

