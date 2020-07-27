ARHT Media Announces First Order for 10 ARHT Engine Servers from Almo Professional A/V

ARHT Engines will generate recurring revenue through transmission fees and subscriptions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content is pleased to announce that one month after becoming ARHT Media’s exclusive US Reseller Almo Professional A/V has placed it’s first order for 10 ARHT Engine servers. The ARHT Engine, which features ARHT’s proprietary software that enables online and in person communication with no noticeable latency, is the heart of the ARHT Media product line. ARHT Engines generate recurring revenues whenever used through subscription, ARHT Bundles, or onetime transmission fees. Almo is the US Pro Audio Visual industry’s largest and most dynamic distributor and is the creator of the award-winning E4 Experience . As part of the June 24, 2020 reseller agreement Almo committed to deploying ARHT Media technology to the top 32 markets in America and one month later they are almost 1/3 of the way there.



Sam Taylor, EVP/COO at Almo Professional A/V stated “The current pandemic has forced us all to communicate and conduct business using technology and the ARHT Engine servers will enhance our clients communication both online and in person. Everyone at Almo is excited about bringing this cutting-edge technology to our customers and the initial reaction from the marketplace has been excellent.”

“One month into this partnership we couldn’t be more pleased with the commitment at all levels of Almo Pro AV to bring our products and services to the US market in the most professional way possible” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “This initial order of 10 ARHT Engine Servers is testament to Almo’s belief in our business model.”

Family owned since 1946, Almo has one of the largest and most advanced commercial AV distribution footprints in the United States. This includes a large and highly experienced national sales team that are located throughout the United States, with established relationships in the Education, Corporate, Government, Hospitality and Rental & Staging sectors among many other key industries. Almo also operates 8 regional distribution facilities with over 2.5 million square feet of warehousing and offers a robust technical support team, training and demo programs, as well as holds regular annual E4 Experience events to showcase their product lineup and partners.

Holopresence enables presenters to appear remotely in front of an audience to speak and interact with people in real-time using ARHT’s proprietary Holopresence Displays that have been specially created to deliver lifelike holograms that give a sense of presence when in the room with you. The technology allows for both live and pre-recorded holograms and offers a range of possible applications from being used to beam in speakers, for meetings, conferences and events as well as for lectures, tradeshows, advertising, marketing campaigns and more.

The Virtual Global StageTM leverages the proprietary transmission software that powers ARHT’s Holopresence platform to beam multiple presenters in real-time into a virtual environment online to appear in lifesize proportions with the capacity to interact with each other virtually. The technology helps amplify online presentations, with a much more engaging experience and the ability for presenters to utilize key aspects of natural communication like body language.

The two products can be used together to create hybrid events that take place both online and offline at the same time helping companies reach the largest possible audience and delivering a truly unique and highly engaging experience like never before.

Both are now available through Almo Professional A/V and are ideal for panel discussions, fireside chats, training events, town halls, product launches, concerts and much more – both online and in person.

For more information visit: www.almoproav.com/holographic-telepresence .

About Almo Professional A/V

Almo Professional A/V is the nation’s largest professional audio visual distributor with forward-thinking product integration, training and education, managed services, and technical support capabilities. With highly skilled sales and business development manager teams, reseller education programs, distribution centers across the U.S. and carefully chosen product lines for the Pro A/V channel, Almo Professional A/V provides customers with the full distribution experience on a local and a personal level.

Almo Professional A/V is a division of Almo Corp., the nation’s leading independent distributor of consumer electronics, major appliances, furniture and housewares.

For more information about Almo Professional A/V, please call 888-420-2566 or go to www.almoproav.com .

Almo Professional A/V can also be followed on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/almoprov , Twitter at www.twitter.com/almoproav and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/almoproav .

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holopresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

Connect with ARHT Media

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Media Contacts:

Melody Craigmyle

Almo Corporation

888-420-2566, ext. 6520

mcraigmyle@almo.com Traci Schaefer

TLS Communications, Inc.

630-269-4567

tschaefer@tlscommunications.com Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

