PSB Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings of $3.2 Million or $0.72 Per Share; Earnings Supported By Record Mortgage Refinancings; Total Assets Exceed $1.0 Billion

WAUSAU, Wis., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2020 of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.19 million, compared to earnings of $0.36 per share on net income of $1.61 million during the March 31, 2020 quarter, and $0.57 per share on earnings of $2.57 million during the second quarter a year ago. Second quarter earnings benefitted from record mortgage refinance income and lower compensation and benefit expenses related to expense deferrals on the origination of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans offset in part by higher loan loss provisions and a lower net interest margin.

“We are pleased with the success of our operations during the first full quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the quarter, we were able to generate record 1st mortgage originations of $84.2 million, originate over $116.4 million in PPP loans and provide loan accommodations on $143 million of loans despite many staff members working remotely. Meanwhile, we continued our outreach to borrowers to determine their financial health and adjust our risk-weighting accordingly. Though the balance of our “Watch Risk” loans increased during the quarter, we are currently seeing a large portion of these borrowers making payments or agreeing to return to payments in the third quarter. We maintained the same loan loss provision during the quarter as in the previous quarter and continued strong core operating income that supported an increase in our reserve ratio to 1.32% of gross loans less our PPP loans,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

Loan Accommodations: As of June 30, 2020, PSB has provided 114 loan accommodations totaling $143 million to defer payments or make interest only payments for 90 days in response to challenges for borrowers resulting from COVID-19. As the initial 90-day accommodation period now ends, we expect approximately 90 of the loans totaling $97.3 million to return to making regularly scheduled payments in the third quarter. The remaining 24 loans totaling $45.7 million have, or are expected to, request an extended deferral of an additional 90 days, including $19.9 million of loans requesting a full payment deferral. “For each relationship, we assign a risk weighting to identify and quantify the risk of loss prior to origination of the loan and periodically afterwards. As requests for payment deferrals or modifications for interest only payments are made, we review the credit risk rating and adjust as forward-looking circumstances warrant. We believe this system helps us monitor the risks inherent in our loan portfolio and appropriately track the impact caused by the pandemic and the resulting slowing economy. As shown in the table below, our “impaired loans” and “substandard risk” loans did not change materially from the prior quarter. However, we did move approximately $38.6 million of loans to the “Watch Risk” category in 2020, which are largely related to businesses materially affected by the mandatory closing of their operation by executive order. Thirteen of the loans where we anticipate extended deferrals totaling $28.6 million are weighted as average or acceptable risk, ten loans totaling $16.9 million are weighted as watch, and one loan totaling less than $200,000 is considered impaired,” continued Cattanach.

As of June 30, 2020, the bank had granted a 90-day payment deferral on 88 residential related loans totaling $10.3 million. As with the commercial loan deferrals, the majority of customers are expected to return to regular principal and interest payments during the third quarter 2020.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000) Risk Rating 12/2015 12/2016 12/2017 12/2018 12/2019 03/2020 06/2020 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ 79 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 59,882 67,468 76,710 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 227,020 253,673 292,496 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 85,206 91,367 65,024 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 12,520 10,774 18,049 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 621 2,678 500 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 9,877 7,758 9,952 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 $ 395,205 $ 433,718 $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Industry Exposure: PSB has identified the following fifteen industries with the highest portfolio concentrations, and identified Hotels, Restaurants, Retail Stores and Services as concentrations that may be adversely impacted by the Safer-At-Home Order and the on-going pandemic. Though these industries may change, management believes these industries are where PSB may have exposure or where credit weightings are elevated. Percentages and weightings are of the total commercial related portfolio credit extensions including PPP loans.



The following table indicates PSB’s Top Industry Risk Exposure sorted by weighted average risk rating as of June 30, 2020:

Total Industry Risk Exposure



Industry No. of Loans Total Loans % of Ln Portfolio Weighted Avg Risk Rating Hotels 48 34,479,059 4.39 % 4.23 Restaurant 136 22,837,436 2.91 % 3.90 Agricultural 90 10,751,676 1.37 % 3.87 Other 11 7,310,552 0.93 % 3.76 Recreation 59 8,343,848 1.06 % 3.67 Wood, Log, Sawmill, Lumber 61 12,167,298 1.55 % 3.66 Retail Stores 97 23,574,361 3.00 % 3.58 Non-Owner Occupied (Residential) 324 103,744,629 13.22 % 3.52 Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings Multi-Family 28 69,104,242 8.80 % Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 296 34,640,387 4.42 % Automotive and Marine Dealerships (Includes Maint.) 99 22,159,323 2.82 % 3.36 Religious Organizations 31 3,124,871 0.40 % 3.25 Non-Owner Occupied (Commercial) 194 94,049,521 11.98 % 3.23 Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) 144 79,063,621 10.07 % Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units 25 9,724,152 1.24 % Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 25 5,261,748 0.67 % Trucking 122 46,100,112 5.87 % 3.17 Land (Res. And Com.) 35 8,565,878 1.09 % 3.16 Manufacturing 218 129,082,341 16.44 % 3.16 Services 420 70,119,129 8.93 % 3.14 Loan portfolio includes unused loan commitments. Balances do not include any consumer loans.

Weighted average loan to collateral values at June 30, 2020 were 64%, 64% and 72% in the Hotels, Restaurant and Retail industry categories, respectively.



Loan Loss Reserve: For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, PSB added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.8 million, the same level provided during the prior quarter. The provision replaced existing specific reserves related to a charge-off of approximately $500,000 on a Shopko store loan moved into foreclosed property in addition to provisions taken due to changes in risk ratings associated with loan classifications as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Loan loss provisions are expected to remain elevated in the third quarter as better clarity on the impact of the economic slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic materializes. Allowance for loan losses totaled $9.17 million at June 30, 2020 which includes $3.18 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 and above (“Watch and Impaired”) and $5.99 million for loans with risk weightings at 4 and below (“Acceptable and Average”). At June 30, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.12% of gross loans and 1.32% of gross loans less PPP loans guaranteed through the SBA.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin declined to 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.45% the prior quarter due to the swift reduction in short term interest rates in March, and the resulting effect of loans and investments repricing at lower rates, and the addition of PPP loans with 1% coupon yields. “The addition of PPP loans combined with a large liquid position fueled in part by strong deposit growth in a low interest rate market influenced the net interest margin. Excluding the impact of our PPP lending, the net interest margin would have been 3.25% for the most recent quarter,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Paycheck Protection Program Participation and Deposit Growth: During the second quarter of 2020, PSB originated 718 loans, 152 to new customers, for a total of $116.4 million in PPP loans and generated total loan fees receivable of $3.9 million. These fees are currently deferred and will be realized over the life of the loan or will be recognized in proportion to the amount of loan when forgiven by the SBA. We expect customers to begin the process of requesting loan forgiveness during the third quarter and receipt of the loan funds from the SBA to begin taking place during the fourth quarter. Additionally, during the June 2020 quarter, PSB deferred direct salary and compensation expenses associated with the origination of the loans totaling $861,000 and will recognize this expense during the period in which the origination fee is recognized in income. These factors combined during the quarter resulting in total net deferred loan fees at June 30, 2020 of $2.6 million compared to net deferred costs of $388,000 at March 31, 2020.

Main Street Lending Program: We have reviewed the requirements for the program and stand ready to participate on behalf of our customers who need and qualify for the program. As of June 30, 2020, we have not received any borrower requests that could benefit from the program.

Capital Management: At June 30, 2020, the holding company’s tangible equity to asset ratio was 8.95% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. As the PPP loans paydown or are forgiven resulting in a declining asset base, management expects capital ratios to return to historical levels exceeding 9.00%.

June 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended June 30, 2020, compared to March 31, 2020 and / or June 30, 2019, as applicable):

Return on shareholders’ equity was 13.38% for the quarter compared to 6.84% one quarter earlier and 11.90% for the second quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.20% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.67% the previous quarter and 1.15% for the second quarter one year earlier.



Gains on the sale of mortgage loans increased to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $987,000 the previous quarter and $432,000 for the same quarter ended one year earlier. The gains were slightly offset by a decline in net mortgage loan servicing rights to a loss of $165,000 compared to a loss of $23,000 the prior quarter and a gain of $84,000 for the same quarter ended one year earlier. Through the beginning of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, mortgage banking activity remains robust.



PSB realized a sizable increase in the value of investments held for sale as the market value improved for four collateralized loan obligations. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the net unrealized gain on securities available for sale increased $2.61 million from a loss of $342,000 during the March 2020 quarter, mostly due to the recovery in value related to $20 million of Collateralized Loan Obligations Peoples State Bank holds with ratings of A or better. These obligations had been impacted by unusual volatility in the bond market and temporary illiquidity during the prior quarter.



Tangible net book value was $21.97 per share at June 30, 2020, compared to $20.89 per share as of March 31, 2020, and $19.41 per share at June 30, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share has grown 13.19%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.093 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $970 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $123 million, or 12.7%. Total loans receivable increased by $101.0 million, or 14.3% due primarily to the addition of PPP loans. With the addition of PPP loans to the commercial/agricultural non-real estate loan portfolio, commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans became the largest loan concentration. The commercial/agricultural non-real estate loan portfolio increased to $252.0 million at June 30, 2020 from $139.2 million three months earlier. Commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans represented 30.8% of gross loans at June 30, 2020, followed by non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans at 26.5%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 22.1%, residential real estate loans at 20.1%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.9% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.12% of gross loans at June 30, 2020 and 1.32% of gross loans less the PPP guaranteed loans. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% the previous quarter and 0.00% one year earlier. The charge-offs in the most recent quarter related to the previously disclosed bankruptcy of the retailer Shopko, where approximately $500,000 was charged-off, and a $50,000 write-down was taken on a former branch office held for sale that is in foreclosed assets. Non-performing assets decreased to 0.49% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.54% at March 31, 2020, and 0.42% at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $3.0 million in non-accrual loans, $244,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $650,000 in restructured loans not on non-accrual, and $1.53 million in other real estate owned.

Accrued interest receivable increased during the quarter to $3.6 million from $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to the loan payment deferrals and interest-only payments related to COVID-19 accommodations. We expect the accrued interest receivable levels to decline in the third quarter as borrowers return to regular payments.

At June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $60.3 million compared to $48.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $18.7 million one year earlier. Current cash levels are elevated due to the depositing of PPP funds and to accommodate potential cash needs related to the pandemic. Investment securities totaled $178.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $171.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $165.7 million one year earlier. All investment securities during the prior three quarters were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets increased to $1.53 million at June 30, 2020 from $425,000 at March 31, 2020 and $172,000 one year earlier. The increase primarily reflects our foreclosure on the Shopko property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased 15.3% to $882.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $765.3 million at March 31, 2020, led by an $83.4 million increase in non-interest demand deposits. A large portion of the increase was related to PPP funds deposited at the Bank. At June 30, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 30.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 27.4%, money market deposits at 23.0%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.6%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 4.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 versus 3.9% the prior quarter and 5.9% one year earlier. As a result of the Safer-At-Home Order and ongoing pandemic, we have seen customer increase mobile banking enrollment by 12% and active mobile deposit product usage of 24%.

FHLB advances decreased to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $88.7 million at March 31, 2020 and other borrowings increased to $3.9 million from $3.5 million over the same time period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $4.8 million to $98.0 million, compared to $93.2 million at March 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings, our recently declared $0.21 per share dividend payment and other comprehensive income adjustments, including the change in unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale. Tangible net book value per share increased to $21.97 per share, at June 30, 2020, compared to $20.89 per share at March 31, 2020. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 8.95% at June 30, 2020 compared to 9.59% at March 31, 2020. Adjusted for $116.4 million of PPP loans, tangible equity would have been 10.03% at June 30, 2020. As previously disclosed, we have suspended our share repurchase program and will consider reinstatement of the program at a future date.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $7.8 million (on net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.72%) for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income was $15.6 million compared to $15.4 million for the same six-month period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 61 basis points to 3.69% during the second quarter of 2020 from 4.30% one quarter earlier while deposit and borrowing costs declined 26 basis points to 0.84% from 1.10% over the same period. The decline in loan and investment yields was partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter, a decrease in the prime lending rate due to actions by the Federal Reserve and the addition of PPP loans with coupon yields of 1.00%. Loan yields decreased to 4.14% during the quarter, 4.45% adjusted to exclude the PPP loan volume, from 4.78% during the first quarter of 2020, as many floating rate loans repriced lower as the prime rate declined towards the end of the first quarter. “We expect the net-interest margin adjusted for low yielding PPP loans to stabilize in the third quarter near the 3.25% level as we intend to reduce the elevated level of liquidity during the quarter,” stated Oldenberg.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $1.08 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $1.48 million the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $5,000 for the second quarter of 2020 to $448,000 from $453,000 the previous quarter.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.8 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to our charge-off on a Shopko related loan and an increased need for reserves related to anticipated losses related to a more difficult economic climate. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $3.6 million compared to $550,000 for the same period one year earlier.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total noninterest income was $5.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The six-month increase was largely due to gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $3.1 million from $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gains on sale of mortgage loans increased to $1.7 million for the second quarter from $987,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and remained strong as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect active mortgage originations during the third quarter though the wave of refinancing activity appears to have peaked. The gains on sale of mortgage loans were partially offset by a loss on mortgage loan servicing of $165,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $23,000 the previous quarter.

Deposit and service fee income in the second quarter were down to $278,000 compared to $391,000 during the preceding quarter of 2020. The service fee income was down as Peoples State Bank provided waivers on service fees through June 30, 2020 and recorded less overdraft income as depositors had higher average balances from stimulus money received. Net gains on sale of securities was $194,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $123,000 for the first quarter of 2020 and $121,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales decreased to $259,000 from $349,000 the prior quarter as sales activity slowed during the pandemic and advisory fees tied to market values declined. At June 30, 2020, Peoples State Bank had wealth assets under management totaling $234.4 million compared to $217.5 million at March 31, 2020 and $236.6 million at June 30, 2019. The volatility over the past year in assets under management was has been primarily related to stock market value declines. Other non-interest income for the second quarter was higher year over year due to $332,000 of fee income earned on loans originated with swap like features originated during the quarter.

Noninterest expense was $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased due to lower salaries and employee benefits costs related to the deferral of $861,000 in loan origination costs associated with the PPP loans. The deferred expenses will be recognized over the life of the loan or, in the case of PPP loans, when forgiven by the SBA. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $2.6 million for the second quarter compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, from the deferred costs and a separate $375,000 reduction related to lower benefits expenses. Second quarter expenses were also $115,000 less than first quarter on lower donations expense. The second quarter 2020 results reflect renewed FDIC insurance premiums compared to zero during the prior three quarters as the FDIC insurance fund had reached its targeted level. It is expected FDIC insurance premiums will continue to be incurred throughout the pandemic. For the six-months ended June 30, 2020, total noninterest expense was $11.2 million compared to $11.9 million for the same period one year earlier.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income $ 9,291 $ 9,726 $ 9,988 $ 10,098 $ 9,839 Interest expense $ 1,528 $ 1,935 $ 2,019 $ 2,154 $ 2,041 Net interest income $ 7,763 $ 7,791 $ 7,969 $ 7,944 $ 7,798 Provision for loan losses $ 1,800 $ 1,800 $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 Other noninterest income $ 3,138 $ 2,355 $ 1,839 $ 1,802 $ 1,903 Other noninterest expense $ 4,879 $ 6,330 $ 5,947 $ 5,437 $ 6,167 Net income $ 3,190 $ 1,610 $ 2,813 $ 3,131 $ 2,572 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.21 $ - $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.20 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 21.97 $ 20.89 $ 20.72 $ 20.24 $ 19.41 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 14.50 % n/a 15.04 % n/a 16.95 % Average common shares outstanding 4,453,225 4,464,956 4,471,173 4,473,583 4,486,022 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 786,785 $ 705,333 $ 700,469 $ 689,057 $ 666,008 Assets $ 1,067,466 $ 963,191 $ 951,409 $ 928,282 $ 893,998 Deposits $ 855,155 $ 761,268 $ 745,455 $ 721,788 $ 713,910 Stockholders' equity $ 95,909 $ 94,735 $ 93,189 $ 89,139 $ 86,656 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.20 % 0.67 % 1.17 % 1.34 % 1.15 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 13.38 % 6.84 % 11.98 % 13.94 % 11.90 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.83 % 9.75 % 9.68 % 9.52 % 9.68 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.25 % 0.49 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.47 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.42 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 5.11 % 5.24 % 5.45 % 5.69 % 4.13 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.09 % 3.45 % 3.53 % 3.60 % 3.72 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.85 % 3.20 % 3.24 % 3.31 % 3.42 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.49 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.90 % 1.14 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 25.25 % 19.49 % 15.55 % 15.14 % 16.21 % Efficiency ratio (2) 44.23 % 61.59 % 59.90 % 55.14 % 62.83 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 1.84 % 2.64 % 2.48 % 2.32 % 2.77 % Tangible equity to actual assets 8.95 % 9.59 % 9.50 % 9.53 % 9.65 % Stock price information: High $ 24.75 $ 28.25 $ 28.25 $ 27.50 $ 24.75 Low $ 18.55 $ 19.50 $ 26.00 $ 23.55 $ 22.00 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 18.55 $ 24.75 $ 27.50 $ 26.49 $ 24.00 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.









PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,175 $ 8,445 $ 8,691 $ 8,823 $ 8,629 Securities: Taxable 622 733 768 769 730 Tax-exempt 446 431 387 378 389 Other interest and dividends 48 117 142 128 91 Total interest and dividend income 9,291 9,726 9,988 10,098 9,839 Interest expense: Deposits 1,080 1,482 1,544 1,654 1,634 FHLB advances 323 320 328 323 230 Other borrowings 6 14 26 58 57 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 29 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 91 91 92 91 92 Total interest expense 1,528 1,935 2,019 2,154 2,041 Net interest income 7,763 7,791 7,969 7,944 7,798 Provision for loan losses 1,800 1,800 150 150 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,963 5,991 7,819 7,794 7,648 Noninterest income: Service fees 278 391 411 348 403 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,747 987 452 463 432 Mortgage loan servicing, net (165 ) (23 ) 57 89 84 Investment and insurance sales commissions 259 349 301 276 310 Net gain on sale of securities 194 123 71 - 121 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 104 104 104 105 101 Other noninterest income 721 424 443 521 452 Total noninterest income 3,138 2,355 1,839 1,802 1,903 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,583 3,819 3,523 3,372 3,322 Occupancy and facilities 508 544 506 510 591 Loss on foreclosed assets 23 71 69 4 3 Data processing and other office operations 675 644 739 654 646 Advertising and promotion 94 141 182 107 120 FDIC insurance premiums 23 - - - 63 Other noninterest expenses 973 1,111 928 790 1,422 Total noninterest expense 4,879 6,330 5,947 5,437 6,167 Income before provision for income taxes 4,222 2,016 3,711 4,159 3,384 Provision for income taxes 1,032 406 898 1,028 812 Net income $ 3,190 $ 1,610 $ 2,813 $ 3,131 $ 2,572 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57









PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, June June except per share data - unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,175 $ 8,629 $ 16,620 $ 16,963 Securities: Taxable 622 730 1,355 1,443 Tax-exempt 446 389 877 785 Other interest and dividends 48 91 165 252 Total interest and dividend income 9,291 9,839 19,017 19,443 Interest expense: Deposits 1,080 1,634 2,562 3,187 FHLB advances 323 230 643 539 Other borrowings 6 57 20 108 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 56 56 Junior subordinated debentures 91 92 182 183 Total interest expense 1,528 2,041 3,463 4,073 Net interest income 7,763 7,798 15,554 15,370 Provision for loan losses 1,800 150 3,600 550 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,963 7,648 11,954 14,820 Noninterest income: Service fees 278 403 669 784 Gain on sale of mortgage loans - - - - Mortgage banking income 1,582 516 2,546 816 Investment and insurance sales commissions 259 310 608 643 Net gain on sale of securities 194 121 317 139 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 104 101 208 199 Other noninterest income 721 452 1,145 1,439 Total noninterest income 3,138 1,903 5,493 4,020 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,583 3,322 6,402 6,750 Occupancy and facilities 508 591 1,052 1,192 Loss on foreclosed assets 23 3 94 7 Data processing and other office operations 675 646 1,319 1,223 Advertising and promotion 94 120 235 220 FDIC insurance premiums 23 63 23 122 Other noninterest expenses 973 1,422 2,084 2,398 Total noninterest expense 4,879 6,167 11,209 11,912 Income before provision for income taxes 4,222 3,384 6,238 6,928 Provision for income taxes 1,032 812 1,438 1,625 Net income $ 3,190 $ 2,572 $ 4,800 $ 5,303 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.57 $ 1.08 $ 1.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.57 $ 1.08 $ 1.18







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 3,190 $ 2,572 $ 4,800 $ 5,303 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain on securities available for sale 2,608 995 2,266 2,510 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (141 ) (88 ) (230 ) (101 ) Amortization of unrealized gain included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity - (1 ) - (6 ) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap (3 ) (142 ) (343 ) (218 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 32 6 50 9 Other comprehensive income 2,496 770 1,743 2,194 Comprehensive income $ 5,686 $ 3,342 $ 6,543 $ 7,497









PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, and March 31, 2020, September 30, and June 30, 2019, unaudited,

December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,016 $ 9,665 $ 23,005 $ 17,954 $ 11,825 Interest-bearing deposits 1,483 1,349 839 1,059 2,306 Federal funds sold 45,796 37,071 25,184 30,415 4,552 Cash and cash equivalents 60,295 48,085 49,028 49,428 18,683 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 178,635 171,054 174,448 127,587 123,586 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $0, $0, $41,311 and $42,511 respectively) - - - 40,791 42,074 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 1,738 3,234 4,983 1,984 1,984 Loans held for sale 3,755 1,394 545 335 50 Loans receivable, net 805,243 706,584 707,651 691,289 678,247 Accrued interest receivable 3,590 2,847 2,776 2,803 2,844 Foreclosed assets 1,525 425 460 572 172 Premises and equipment, net 11,067 11,098 10,457 10,212 9,749 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,623 1,668 1,747 1,720 1,738 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,283 2,283 2,073 2,173 1,662 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 16,981 16,877 16,773 16,668 16,564 Other assets 6,611 4,330 3,952 4,101 3,961 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 $ 974,893 $ 949,663 $ 901,314 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 241,914 $ 158,505 $ 177,002 $ 159,897 $ 143,423 Interest-bearing deposits 640,307 606,781 604,788 576,288 571,794 Total deposits 882,221 765,286 781,790 736,185 715,217 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 87,000 88,682 73,496 85,496 59,915 Other borrowings 3,941 3,504 6,131 17,411 19,179 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,998 9,024 10,553 9,715 9,668 Total liabilities 995,392 876,728 882,202 859,039 814,211 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,453,472, 4,467,217, 4,471,216 and 4,480,585 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,712 7,632 7,597 7,543 7,490 Retained earnings 98,901 96,646 95,037 93,117 89,986 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 3,045 550 1,302 1,103 543 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,037,326, 1,023,581, 1,019,582 and 1,010,213 shares, respectively (13,534 ) (13,507 ) (13,075 ) (12,969 ) (12,746 ) Total stockholders' equity 97,954 93,151 92,691 90,624 87,103 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 $ 974,893 $ 949,663 $ 901,314









PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Total Loans Residential real estate One to four family $ 118,049 $ 122,276 $ 121,548 $ 119,620 $ 117,093 HELOC loans 19,550 20,795 21,668 22,855 22,158 Residential construction & development 23,129 22,963 23,633 21,273 20,937 Residential vacant land 3,417 3,745 3,908 4,299 4,680 Total Residential real estate 164,145 169,779 170,757 168,047 164,868 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 164,483 164,851 156,275 158,423 149,507 SBA commercial real estate 1,539 1,571 1,647 1,367 1,386 Agriculture real estate 4,885 5,041 5,901 5,139 5,764 Construction and land development 7,294 8,297 13,228 12,742 7,832 Commercial vacant land 2,241 1,560 929 - - Total Owner occupied 180,442 181,320 177,980 177,671 164,489 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 193,550 188,525 192,160 179,136 168,809 SBA commercial real estate 793 824 844 863 141 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 11,927 16,406 17,061 13,301 22,159 Commercial vacant land 10,135 13,965 14,280 14,532 14,702 Total Non-owner occupied 216,405 219,720 224,345 207,832 205,811 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 7,826 5,933 11,601 6,384 9,017 Commercial line 55,317 59,266 54,538 62,991 65,252 Other commercial non-real estate 69,267 70,467 65,690 64,418 65,500 SBA commercial non-real estate 117,436 1,453 1,733 1,819 2,252 Agricultural non-real estate 2,148 2,075 2,402 3,606 3,491 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 251,994 139,194 135,964 139,218 145,512 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 3,512 3,344 3,454 3,319 3,093 Consumer line 243 328 1,354 1,343 304 Other consumer 160 183 189 197 195 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,915 3,855 4,997 4,859 3,592 Gross loans 816,901 713,868 714,043 697,627 684,272 Net deferred loan (fees) costs (2,617 ) 388 326 295 300 Overdrafts 133 199 221 168 339 Allowance for loan losses (9,174 ) (7,871 ) (6,939 ) (6,801 ) (6,664 ) Total loans receivable $ 805,243 $ 706,584 $ 707,651 $ 691,289 $ 678,247









PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: June December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 2,964 $ 2,306 $ 3,697 Nonaccrual restructured loans 244 270 499 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 650 1,048 676 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 3,858 3,624 4,872 Other real estate owned 1,525 172 460 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,383 $ 3,796 $ 5,332 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.68 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 237.79 % 183.89 % 142.43 %









PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 241,914 27.40 % $ 143,423 20.10 % $ 177,002 22.60 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 267,874 30.40 % 237,922 33.30 % 257,486 32.90 % Money market deposits 202,708 23.00 % 165,918 23.20 % 183,370 23.50 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 103,917 11.80 % 100,560 14.00 % 104,455 13.40 % Total core deposits 816,413 92.60 % 647,823 90.60 % 722,313 92.40 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,399 2.80 % 25,077 3.50 % 25,431 3.30 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 15,376 1.70 % 3,470 0.50 % 5,457 0.70 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 26,033 2.90 % 38,847 5.40 % 28,589 3.60 % Totals $ 882,221 100.00 % $ 715,217 100.00 % $ 781,790 100.00 %









PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Quarter ended March 31, 2020 Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 795,337 $ 8,186 4.14 % $ 712,402 $ 8,461 4.78 % $ 672,576 $ 8,641 5.15 % Taxable securities 99,621 622 2.51 % 110,980 733 2.66 % 106,737 730 2.74 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 70,105 565 3.24 % 66,958 546 3.28 % 61,851 492 3.19 % FHLB stock 2,283 25 4.40 % 2,121 26 4.93 % 1,593 24 6.04 % Other 58,776 23 0.16 % 30,253 91 1.21 % 11,470 67 2.34 % Total (2) 1,026,122 9,421 3.69 % 922,714 9,857 4.30 % 854,227 9,954 4.67 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,760 11,621 10,837 Premises and equipment, net 11,116 10,779 10,422 Cash surrender value ins 16,918 16,811 16,506 Other assets 11,102 8,335 8,574 Allowance for loan losses (8,552 ) (7,069 ) (6,568 ) Total $ 1,067,466 $ 963,191 $ 893,998 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 261,942 $ 127 0.20 % $ 261,704 $ 330 0.51 % $ 239,929 $ 417 0.70 % Money market deposits 197,571 213 0.43 % 188,507 373 0.80 % 161,070 392 0.98 % Time deposits 169,398 740 1.76 % 159,294 779 1.97 % 171,501 825 1.93 % FHLB borrowings 90,623 323 1.43 % 80,486 320 1.60 % 51,014 230 1.81 % Other borrowings 5,857 6 0.41 % 6,394 14 0.88 % 22,302 57 1.03 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.50 % 2,500 28 4.50 % 2,500 28 4.49 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 91 4.73 % 7,732 91 4.73 % 7,732 92 4.77 % Total 735,623 1,528 0.84 % 706,617 1,935 1.10 % 656,048 2,041 1.25 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 226,244 151,763 141,410 Other liabilities 9,690 10,076 9,884 Stockholders' equity 95,909 94,735 86,656 Total $ 1,067,466 $ 963,191 $ 893,998 Net interest income $ 7,893 $ 7,922 $ 7,913 Rate spread 2.85 % 3.20 % 3.42 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.09 % 3.45 % 3.72 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 753,869 $ 16,647 4.44 % $ 668,732 $ 16,986 5.12 % Taxable securities 105,300 1,355 2.59 % 105,933 1,443 2.75 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 68,532 1,110 3.26 % 63,472 994 3.16 % FHLB stock 2,202 51 4.66 % 1,803 59 6.60 % Other 45,051 114 0.51 % 16,701 193 2.33 % Total (2) 974,954 19,277 3.98 % 856,641 19,675 4.63 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,190 11,080 Premises and equipment, net 10,948 10,402 Cash surrender value ins 16,864 16,456 Other assets 9,717 8,782 Allowance for loan losses (7,810 ) (6,415 ) Total $ 1,015,863 $ 896,946 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 261,823 $ 457 0.35 % $ 246,577 $ 889 0.73 % Money market deposits 193,329 586 0.61 % 153,988 691 0.90 % Time deposits 164,346 1,519 1.86 % 173,515 1,607 1.87 % FHLB borrowings 85,555 643 1.51 % 57,635 539 1.89 % Other borrowings 6,125 20 0.66 % 21,052 108 1.03 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 56 4.50 % 2,500 56 4.52 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 182 4.73 % 7,732 183 4.77 % Total 721,410 3,463 0.97 % 662,999 4,073 1.24 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 189,004 139,623 Other liabilities 10,008 9,670 Stockholders' equity 95,441 84,654 Total $ 1,015,863 $ 896,946 Net interest income $ 15,814 $ 15,602 Rate spread 3.01 % 3.39 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.26 % 3.67 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.

















