Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Investment Corporation’s First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT  
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kobcqyvw  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- please call (833) 519-1256
and enter conference number 5383517		  
Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893  

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through August 5, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5383517.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through September 29, 2020.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Primary Logo

