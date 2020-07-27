ElectraMeccanica to Present at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time).



Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Bal Bhullar will host the presentation. Following the presentation the Company will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts. Ms. Bhullar will also be participating on a panel titled, "Importance of Women Representation on Small, Micro, Nano-Cap Executive Teams and Boardrooms," hosted by Luisa Ingargiola. The panel will be archived on the conference website following its broadcast.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Link

To access the live panel, please use the following information:

Importance of Women Representation on Small, Micro, Nano-Cap Executive Teams and Boardrooms

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Link

Meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the event platform. Parties interested in booking one-on-one meetings with ElectraMeccanica will need to register for the virtual event by accessing the conference website here .

All company presentation “webcasts” will be available for replay directly on the conference event platform via this link under the “Schedule” tab.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com .

About SNN Network

