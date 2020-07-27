Fort George Brewery Utilizes Pacific Power Grant to Install Blink Charging Station in the Heart of Downtown Astoria, Oregon

/EIN News/ -- Community-Focused Business Joins a Growing Segment

of Small Businesses Embracing EV Charging Stations

Miami Beach, FL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the installation of a new, dual 80 Amp IQ 200 charging station at the Fort George Brewery in Astoria, OR.

The dual-station is conveniently located directly across the street from the historic downtown brewery and pub. Fort George obtained the Blink IQ 200 with help from a grant from the local utility company, Pacific Power.

Blink Charging COO, Brendan Jones, remarked, "We are excited to welcome the Fort George Brewery to the Blink family and congratulate them on taking another important step to help their community and the environment by providing green transportation alternatives. By making these grant opportunities available to local businesses, Pacific Power is taking an innovative approach to help facilitate the EV charging infrastructure growth needed to serve the community as EVs gain mass adoption."

Jack Harris, Sustainability Project Manager at the Fort George Brewery, added, "As part of this local community we’re committed to doing our part to create environmentally-friendly practices and offerings for our employees and customers. The addition of Blink chargers, along with a focus on bicycle and alternative transportation accommodations, positions Fort George Brewery as a small green transportation hub for historic downtown Astoria. We ultimately chose Blink chargers because they are the most powerful on the market and work with all-electric vehicles."

The IQ 200 charging stations are connected to the Blink Network. They can deliver up to 19.2 kW reducing charge times for newer model EVs. Fort George's charging station joins the nearly 400 other Blink chargers already operating in Oregon and is part of the rapidly expanding network of chargers across the United States. Blink charging stations can be found on the Blink Mobile app or Blink Map on the Blink Charging website .

The Pacific Power grant offers non-residential customers quarterly grants for up to 100% of eligible purchase and installation costs of EV charging equipment. Oregon's rebate programs have issued almost 6,500 rebates for a total of over $15 million between 2019 and 2020. If you'd like more information regarding Blink Charging stations or the Pacific Power grant opportunities, please contact info@blinkcharging.com or visit Pacific Power’s website .

# # #

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187