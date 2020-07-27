Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Policy Priorities for the Food Industry During the Pandemic

Jul 27, 2020

By: Steven Harris, Director, Policy Development & Regulatory Compliance, FMI 

Screen Shot 2020-07-27 at 8.03.11 AM As the nation’s health crisis continues, the food industry and the millions of our frontline workers across the country remain dedicated to providing the essential service of ensuring that Americans have access to safe and affordable food every day. The pandemic has affected all aspects of our daily lives, which has changed how many Americans get their food. With this increased reliance on the retail food supply, we continue to focus our efforts on ensuring continuity for our members, the protection of our essential workers and keeping the global supply chain moving.

 

We have all learned a lot these past few months about the resiliency of our country and our frontline workers, but there is still more work to be done before we can move past the ongoing health crisis. As the nation continues to fight this battle against the coronavirus pandemic, FMI compiled a set of policy priorities that we believe will help keep our shelves stocked, protect our workers and help ensure the safety of our customers.

Read our Policy Priorities | PDF Version

Policy Priorities for the Food Industry During the Pandemic

