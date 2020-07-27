Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADT To Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings On Wednesday, August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, August 5 to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
  • Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on August 5, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 19, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13707182 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

