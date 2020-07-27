Distinguished Scientific Leaders to Join Enochian BioSciences Hepatitis B Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Drs. Carol Brosgart, Peter Revill and Fabien Zoulim will advise on development of a cure for Hepatitis B

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) − Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for one of its promising pipelines. Effective immediately, the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Cure SAB will include:



Carol Brosgart, MD, Chairperson of the SAB and member of the Enochian BioSciences Board of Directors and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) ;

Peter Revill, PhD, Senior Medical Scientist, Victorian Diseases Reference Laboratory, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Melbourne, Australia; and

Fabien Zoulim, MD, PhD, Clinical Professor of Medicine at Lyon University; Medical Director, Hepatology Department, Hospices Civils de Lyon; and Scientific Director, Department of Immunology and Virology, INSERM Unit 1052, France.

Chronic HBV liver disease affects approximately 257 million people globally and kills nearly one million people every year. Enochian BioSciences, in partnership with Seraph Research Institute, recently presented data on the scientific progress of its potential HBV cure product at the annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy ( https://www.enochianbio.com/enochian-biosciences-announces-three-scientific-presentations-on-potential-hiv-and-hbv-cures/ ). The newly formed HBV SAB will provide counsel to help accelerate the development of a potential treatment or cure.

Dr. Brosgart joined the Board of Directors of Enochian BioSciences in January, 2020. She is a leader in HBV, HIV and infectious diseases science and industry

( https://www.enochianbio.com/enochian-biosciences-a-company-focused-on-gene-modified-cellular-therapy-in-infectious-disease-and-cancer-announces-the-appointment-of-two-board-members/ ).

Dr. Revill and Dr. Zoulim are internationally recognized leaders in HBV cure and treatment research. Dr. Zoulim has published more than 400 peer-reviewed papers, and heads the HBV Cure Task Force of ANRS, the French National Agency for Research on AIDS and Hepatitis, and an autonomous agency within INSERM. INSERM is a government funded agency aiming at improving health through progress in the knowledge of diseases, treatment innovation and public health research. INSERM supports research from bench to bedside and develops its research strategy thanks to partnership with health authorities as well as public and private stakeholders.

“The approach Enochian BioSciences has to a potential HBV treatment or cure exploits an innovative pathway that is novel in the field,” said Dr. Zoulim. “The research completed to date already has expanded and validated aspects of our understanding of how HBV functions. I was particularly impressed by the rapid progress Enochian BioSciences has made in such a short period of time. I’m very excited to be advising the company, as we work together to advance from the pre-clinical phase to the potential for effective interventions for people suffering from HBV infection.”

Dr. Revill’s work is focused on the molecular virology of HBV, particularly the mechanisms by which HBV causes liver cancer and the contribution of different HBV genotypes and variants to the striking differences in natural history, disease progression and treatment response observed globally. He is an internationally recognized expert in HBV virology, and is passionate about coordinating global efforts to fast track HBV cure. He is the Chair of the Governing Board of the International Coalition to Eliminate HBV (ICE-HBV), initiated in 2015 by Dr. Revill, Dr. Stephen Locarnini and Dr. Fabien Zoulim. He was the co-convenor of the International HBV Meeting held in Melbourne in October 2019, and was also instrumental in organizing the Melbourne Declaration for HBV cure.

Dr. Revill said: “I was extremely impressed with Enochian BioSciences’ presentation on its HBV approach and research at the recent HEP DART meeting. When I saw the presentation, my thought was, ‘I really wish I had thought of that.’ The elegant science has the potential to help us reach the Holy Grail – a true cure for HBV. I am thrilled to be advising the company.”

“As chair of the newly formed HBV SAB and on behalf of the Enochian BioSciences Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome such distinguished scientific leaders to advise us on our path to a new HBV therapy or potential HBV cure,” stated Dr. Brosgart.

About Enochian BioSciences Inc.

Enochian BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. Our gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications including HIV/AIDS, HBV, and Oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian’s most recent Annual Report on registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: ir@enochianbio.com



