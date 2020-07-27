National Defense/Aerospace Contractor Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard to Solve Identity and Access Management Challenges Across its Business and Manufacturing Use Cases

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Fore Aero, a manufacturer of flight safety and support parts for national defense and aerospace markets, has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM platform to address their secure authentication requirements. The customer found PortalGuard to be the most secure, flexible, user friendly, and cost-effective solution of the several they had vetted.



As a government contractor, Fore Aero was seeking a multifactor authentication solution to enhance security and meet federal requirements. The core requirement was to integrate a flexible and secure multifactor authentication solution to support its Windows 10 workstations. Additionally, Fore Aero needed to authenticate users on its manufacturing floor, which has no internet access, ruling out vendor applications that require users to receive push authentication messages on their smartphone.

To solve this issue throughout the department, Fore Aero had deployed hard tokens, which along with OTP, cards, password, and biometrics are all supported within the PortalGuard IAM platform. This broad range of multifactor support provides flexibility to easily adjust authentication methods to meet specific user access scenarios across a variety of use cases within a customer enterprise.

“Our R&D Engineering team takes great pride in developing IAM solutions that meet the unique security challenges of every customer environment,” stated Mark Cochran, President, PortalGuard. “Our team understands that each customer's security infrastructure requires a layer of flexibility and customization to mitigate risk and incorporate best practices. PortalGuard IAM solutions deliver an affordable yet customizable solution, including capturing the organization's branding within our authentication modules. Our goal is that our IAM solutions become a frictionless and seamless part of the end-user experience while maintaining the highest security standards.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

