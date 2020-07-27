Vizient, Inc. Awards Contract to Wishbone Medical to Deliver Anatomically Appropriate Orthopedic Implants & Instruments to Surgeons Caring for Children

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WishBone Medical, a pediatric orthopedic company focused on innovative solutions designed around the unmet needs of children, announces a national agreement with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the United States. The agreement provides anatomically appropriate orthopedic solutions for arms, legs, spine, elbows, wrists and clavicles to surgeons caring for children.



“In the year 2020, there is still a huge technology deficit in the OR with 95%* of children receiving adult implants not cleared by the FDA for pediatric use. In some instances, these off-label applications can cause more harm than good. WishBone is thrilled about another game-changing opportunity to create greater access to solutions that are truly designed around the unmet needs of kids.”

- Nick Deeter

Founder and CEO

WishBone Medical, Inc.

Vizient’s membership base comprises more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers.

As possibly the only pediatric company in the world offering single-use, sterile packed procedure kits, WishBone customers are able to address supply chain obstacles and sterility issues inherent to reusable case and tray systems. The single-use model is crucial to making product accessible to Vizient member hospitals and surgery centers, while simplifying tracking and billing.

Through Vizient’s large membership base, WishBone’s “Just-In-Time” supply will allow health care facilities to benefit from immediate availability and shipment of product at contracted prices as needed.

“As surgeons take on a surge of cases post-COVID-19 pandemic, the need for single-use, sterile packed procedure kits has become increasingly apparent. The timing of this partnership could not be more serendipitous.”

- Kevin Blue

Chief Revenue Officer

WishBone Medical, Inc.

In the $2.5B pediatric orthopedic market, by combining WishBone Medical’s single-use sterile kits for children with orthopedic issues with Vizient’s member hospitals and member ASC facilities, kids will finally receive anatomically appropriate solutions that they have always deserved.

About WishBone Medical

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company, committed to providing anatomically appropriate innovative implants, instruments and biologics in sterile packed, single-use procedure kits, to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for our customers and achieve the best outcomes for children around the world who are still growing. Through recent acquisitions, WishBone Medical now offers 42 pediatric orthopedic product systems with operations in Warsaw, IN, Istanbul, Turkey, and Singapore.

*Data on file

For further information, visit www. WishBoneMedical.com or call Kaitlyn Hughes, Director of Marketing & Communications, at 574-306-4006.

