RenalytixAI Announces Over Allotment Option Exercise Raises an Additional US$10.9M

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) (“RenalytixAI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs, announces that the underwriters of its global offering of new ordinary shares, comprising American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) and ordinary shares (the “Global Offering”), have exercised, in part, their over-allotment option.



The underwriters have elected to purchase an additional 806,750 ADSs at the Global Offering price of US$13.50 per ADS, raising approximately an additional US$10.9 million in gross proceeds for the Company and bringing the total gross proceeds of the Global Offering to approximately US$85.1 million (equivalent to approximately £67.8 million at the exchange rate used in the Global Offering prospectus). Following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of ADSs sold by RenalytixAI in the Global Offering has increased to 6,291,750.

All of the ADSs in the Global Offering were sold by RenalytixAI and are trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RNLX". RenalytixAI’s ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc (“AIM”) under the symbol “RENX”. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of RenalytixAI.

J.P. Morgan and Stifel acted as joint global coordinators and joint book-running managers for the Global Offering.

Application has been made for the 1,613,500 new ordinary shares in the Company issued by RenalytixAI pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, represented by the 806,750 ADSs, to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. (BST) on 29 July 2020. The 1,613,500 new ordinary shares issued by RenalytixAI pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option will be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.



Following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the issued share capital of RenalytixAI is 72,029,634 ordinary shares and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, RenalytixAI, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed by RenalytixAI and was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on 16 July 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Global Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering may be obtained from the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at +1 (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at +1 (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

