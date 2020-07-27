Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial of AL101 for the Treatment of R/M Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that interim results from the ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY clinical trial of AL101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harbouring Notch activating mutations will be presented in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, being held September 19-September 21, 2020.



Oral presentation information is as follows:

Title: ACCURACY a Phase 2 trial of AL101, a selective gamma secretase inhibitor, in subjects with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch activating mutations (Notchmut)

Session Title: Mini Oral Presentation

Session Date and Time: September 18, 2020, 03:55 CEST

Presentation Number: 919MO

Presenter: Renata Ferrarotto, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

The presentation will be available to registrants of the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 at 03:55 CEST on September 18, 2020. The presentation will be archived under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). Ayala’s lead product candidate, AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC ( ACCURACY ) bearing Notch activating mutations. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com

