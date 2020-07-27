Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Guidance for International Phase 1b/2b COVID-19 Clinical Program with TSC

/EIN News/ -- Guidance being incorporated into global study protocol

Enrollment of first patient now expected in August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, today announced receipt of guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Company’s recently-filed Investigational New Drug (IND) application for trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in COVID-19 patients. This guidance suggests certain study design changes with regard to endpoints and statistical considerations that Diffusion believes will enhance the prospect of regulatory approvals upon program completion, should the clinical results be favorable.

Because these changes will be harmonized throughout the overall TSC global development program, they are being submitted for clearance by the Romanian National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (NAMMD). NAMMD has regulatory oversight over the Company’s first planned clinical trial, an open-label Phase 1b lead-in trial in 24 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the Romanian National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID).

The Company previously announced expectations that the first patient would be enrolled in the Phase 1b study by the end of July. Considering the FDA’s suggested protocol modifications and an additional NAMMD review cycle, the Company now expects the first patient will be enrolled by the end of August, with first data available early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Getting the clinical trial protocol right is imperative as it will support regulatory reviews and determinations,” said David Kalergis, chief executive officer of Diffusion. “We are grateful for the FDA’s guidance. Incorporating their views into the Romanian arm of the program will delay the program start by just a few weeks, yet should have no material impact on overall program timelines.”

About TSC and COVID-19

Patients with COVID-19 respiratory tract infections often present with significantly impaired oxygen levels. Diffusion and its affiliated researchers believe the oxygen-enhancing mechanism of action of TSC could benefit such patients. Preclinical data indicate TSC increases oxygen availability and provides a functional benefit in animal models of acute lung injury and hemorrhagic shock. Clinical data from more than 150 patients receiving TSC for other indications demonstrate that the drug has an acceptable safety profile in both healthy and critically ill patients.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company developing new treatments that improve the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, offering new hope for the treatment of life-threatening medical conditions. Diffusion’s lead drug trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) was originally developed in conjunction with the U.S. Office of Naval Research, which was seeking a way to treat multiple organ failure and its resulting mortality caused by low oxygen levels from blood loss on the battlefield. Evolutions in research have led to Diffusion’s focus today on addressing some of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat diseases, including multiple organ failure from respiratory distress, stroke and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer. In each of these diseases, lack of available oxygen presents a significant obstacle for medical providers and is the target for TSC’s novel mechanism. The Company is currently partnering with both U.S. and European-based institutions in an expedited research program to develop TSC as a treatment for the low oxygen levels and associated multiple organ failure in COVID-19 patients.

In 2019, the Company reported favorable safety data in a 19-patient dose-escalation run-in to its Phase 3 INTACT program using TSC to target inoperable GBM. That trial is currently paused while the Company prioritizes its resources to address COVID-19. Diffusion’s in-ambulance PHAST-TSC trial for acute stroke began enrolling patients last year. Given the responsibilities of the Company’s participating emergency medical services providers, enrollment in this trial, while not officially paused, is expected to be minimal until the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

Preclinical data support the potential for TSC as a treatment for other conditions where low oxygen availability plays an important role, such as myocardial infarction, peripheral artery disease, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. In addition to the development of TSC, RES-529, the Company’s PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway inhibitor that dissociates the mTORC1 and mTORC2 complexes, is in preclinical testing for GBM.

Diffusion is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia – a hub of advancement in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries – and is led by CEO David Kalergis, a 30-year industry veteran and company co-founder.

