RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. provides enhanced details of agreement between RevoluPAY® and BBVA Transfer Services, Inc. for Remittance Service to Fifteen Countries in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") RevoluPAY S.L. entered into an agreement with BBVA Transfer Services, Inc. (“BTS”) enabling RevoluPAY to offer its customers fast and reliable family remittances to fifteen countries in Latin America.

RevoluPAY’s partnership with BTS and integration into BTS’s cross border payment network enables RevoluPAY® family remittances to reach more than 72 payment entities in 15 countries including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, and Uruguay. RevoluPAY customers will have the option to have their recipients receive their remittance payments either through a deposit to an account at select banks or in cash at over 65,000 points of payment locations throughout Latin America.

RevoluPAY Director Alfredo Manresa says, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with BBVA Transfer Services, one of the most trusted companies in the industry. BTS brings two-decade strong experience in cross-border payments, innovation, backed by profound industry expertise, an ever-evolving network, and a state-of-the-art compliance framework to this collaboration. We look forward to exploring new possibilities to scale the capabilities of this promising partnership, which reflects our mutual commitment for excellence and customer satisfaction.”

About BBVA Transfer Services (“BTS”):

A member of the BBVA Group, BBVA Transfer Services, Inc. (“BTS”), is an innovative leader in cross-border money transfers to Mexico, Central and South America. BTS’s proprietary transaction processing platform connects and interacts seamlessly with origination and payment partners while facilitating the speed and reliability of cross-border payments. BTS offers an array of services including transaction aggregation, processing, and monitoring, as well as currency and settlement services.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific, technology of which the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY built-in features include Remittance Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is a self-licensed European PSD2 payment institution under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 165,098,265 shares issued and outstanding.

