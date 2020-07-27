Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williams Industrial Services Group to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference on August 5, 2020. A general presentation by management will be held at 9:45 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the day.

If institutional investors would like to participate, they are encouraged to contact Jefferies directly or Williams’ investor relations.    

About Williams Industrial Services Group  
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Witty
Darrow Associates
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

