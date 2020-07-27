Med PPE Canada Inc. Launches New Retail Website and Online Ordering System

Med PPE Canada Inc. Launches new retail website

Website will allow for individual or wholesale purchasing directly through online portal

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med PPE Canada Inc. (“Med PPE” or the “Company”), - Med PPE Canada is a personal protective equipment supply company, established in early 2020 to help provide Canadians with a reliable source of PPE during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is developing permanent manufacturing capacity for vital medical grade PPE products in the Edmonton region. Med PPE is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new retail website, shop.medppecan.com, where customers will be able to directly purchase Health Canada and FDA approved PPE and similar protective equipment online.

“The launching of Med PPE’s retail website is another milestone we’re proud to achieve. With this resource, Canadians will have immediate access to a secure and reliable supply of high-quality PPE. Having this website will allow us to focus on growing our business and customer relations. It’s a really exciting time for us and we can’t wait to move forward to our next phase of growth.” Terry Booth, Chief Executive Officer

With the launching of the retail website, Med PPE is making its catalogue of PPE available across provincial and international borders. This fully functional website is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and makes placing orders simple through our online system. This website is fresh and engaging, offers access to crucial PPE, enables direct customer ordering and processing, and most importantly, allows users to contact Med PPE with ease.

Through the Med PPE retail website, potential customers will be able to order essential PPE gear such as: face shields, disposable and reusable face coverings, disposable medical masks, respirator masks, disposable gowns, disposable gloves, thermometers, and many more products. Med PPE Canada possesses a Class II MDEL for importation.

“Our new retail website, shop.medppecan.com will work hand in hand with our physical retail store to provide Albertans and Canadians with access to PPE at their preference. If you want to shop the traditional way, we are glad to accommodate and follow safety policies to make that happen. On the other hand, we recognize how important it is to provide the same quality service through our online site.” Raymond Hajjar, Executive Vice President

Learn more about Med PPE Canada today by visiting https://medppecanada.com/ or place your order for PPE today at https://shop.medppecan.com/

Name of Press Contact: David Howe

Phone: 780-289-8683

Email: david@medPPEcan.com

Med PPE is a Canadian medical supplies company dealing in head to toe personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, essential workers, and other businesses operating through the pandemic. Med PPE is aiming to expand its operations across Canada and believe closely in “Protecting Canada’s front-line health workers so they can keep Canadians’ safe.”