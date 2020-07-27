Epazz DeskFlex Desk and Room Scheduling System Automates Desk Sanitation as Preventive Measures to Combat COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace

/EIN News/ -- Desk Scheduling System Helps Prevent the Onset of COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace with its Automatic Scheduling of Cleaning

CHICAGO, IL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Epazz, Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a cloud-computing software company announced today that the DeskFlex desk and room scheduling system reconfigures its systems to include an automatic desk sanitation feature to prevent the onset or spread of the infection known as COVID-19 in workspaces.

DeskFlex’s automatic scheduling desk sanitation is a program system configuration that allows the sanitation team to disinfect and clean desks, meeting rooms, workstations, conference rooms, and office equipment in between reservations. DeskFlex’s room scheduling system activates desk sanitation after the ending of a reservation. It provides a 30-minute time gap to allow the cleaning crew to wipe, spray on, and sanitize the desks and frequently used items such as telephones.

DeskFlex’s room booking system aspires to keep business establishments, schools, universities, organizations, and enterprises free from the COVID-19 infection. With the automation of desk sanitation in between reservations. The chances of spreading viral or bacterial particles in the workspace will lessen between each user.

DeskFlex’s desk booking software has been in business since 1997 and is an exceptional desk hoteling and intelligent conference room booking software that is extremely useful in many industries including Health, Education, Business, Government, and Enterprise. Epazz acquired DeskFlex in 2008 and has been making major updates to the office hoteling system.

DeskFlex’s room scheduling software upholds its mission in improving the lives of our customers’ employees by providing accessible, user-friendly, reliable, and performance-driven desk hoteling and total office management software tools especially in challenging times like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

DeskFlex’s room reservation online works hard to accommodate the surge of product requests coming from small and large organizations here and abroad. As the world returns to its office spaces, more and more organizations recognize the need for intelligent room booking software solutions that can help in preventing COVID-19 contamination in the workplace.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are pleased to announce that DeskFlex’s room booking software is now more adept in preventing COVID-19 infections from happening in the workplace by automating the cleaning of desks and rooms. Our team is working hard to improve our room scheduling system that includes preventive measures in combatting epidemics and maintaining a safe environment in the office.”

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, car parking spaces, and equipment which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve a space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.

SAFE HARBOR

This is the “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com