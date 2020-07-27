Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10th

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 10, 2020, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial 877-407-9716 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-493-6779 (international). The conference ID number is 13707645. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Contacts:

      Investor Contacts
      Tom McHugh
      Chief Financial Officer
      Phone: (636) 449-1843
      Email: tmchugh@avadel.com

      Tim McCarthy
      LifeSci Advisors, LLC
      Phone: (212) 915.2564
      Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

      Media Contact
      Patrick Bursey
      LifeSci Communications, LLC
      Phone: (646) 970-4688
      Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com

