Cidara Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Comprised of World-Renowned Experts in Virology, Fungal Diseases and Hematology

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the formation of a scientific advisory board (SAB) and the appointment of four leading experts in viral and fungal infections and hematology. The SAB will work closely with the Cidara management team to help guide the direction and design of the company’s development programs with an emphasis on the continued development and expansion of the company’s Cloudbreak Antiviral Conjugate (AVC) program.



“We are proud to have globally recognized key opinion leaders in virology, fungal diseases, transplant and hematology joining our newly formed SAB,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “The SAB members’ collective expertise aligns with the advancement of our Cloudbreak antiviral conjugates into respiratory viruses such as influenza, RSV and coronavirus as well as with potential additional applications of rezafungin for the prevention of fungal infections in patients with hematologic malignancies and for Covid Associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CAPA).”

Cidara Therapeutics’ SAB is comprised of:

Frederick G. Hayden, MD, FACP, Stuart S. Richardson Professor Emeritus of Clinical Virology at University of Virginia School of Medicine; Professor Emeritus of Medicine at University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA



About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

