Recce Pharmaceuticals to Give Opening R&D Address at 2020 Virtual World Antibiotic Resistance Congress

SYDNEY, Australia, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) (Company), the Company developing New Classes of Synthetic Anti-infectives, today announced that it will be delivering the Opening R&D Address at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Congress from the 8th – 9th October 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the conference will be held entirely virtually.



The two-day World AMR Congress is the largest commercially focused conference with AMR at its centre, engaging more than 600 attendees from over 50 countries. The virtual conference attracts key industry leaders from pharma and biotech who are involved in the development of antimicrobial drugs and diagnostics, including healthcare payers, regulators and partners.

Claire Murphy, Conference Director, World Anti-Microbial Congress says: “Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent public health crisis and the World AMR Congress is proud to bring leading antibiotic developers, such as Recce Pharmaceuticals, to a global audience of AMR stakeholders and public health leaders.”

Executive Director of Regulatory Affairs & Microbiology, Michele Dilizia will give the 20-minute Opening Address, during which she will highlight the urgent need for new antibiotics to address AMR. Ms Dilizia will also present an overview and update on Recce’s anti-infective pipeline as well as provide further insight into “Synthetic Antibiotics: The New Approach the World Needs.”

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of new classes of synthetic anti-infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.



Recce antibiotics are unique – their potency does not diminish even with repeated use, a common failure associated with existing antibiotics and their propensity to rapidly succumb to resistant superbugs.

Patented lead candidate RECCE® 327, wholly owned and manufactured in Australia, has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE® technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.