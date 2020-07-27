Pay bills, reduce spending, emergency funds: Canadians polled on COVID financial priorities

Credit Canada Financial Priorities Poll reveals short term mindset

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey by Credit Canada reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected consumer spending, habits and confidence with many still running on ‘survival mode’ and focusing on short-term goals.



The Financial Priorities Poll, an Angus Reid study of 1,500 Canadians, sponsored by the non-profit credit counselling agency, found that paying bills is the top financial priority for Canadians (54%). Meanwhile, 44 per cent said cutting back on spending takes precedent during COVID-19. Other financial priorities include:

Having a positive bank balance at the end of the month (36%)

Having an emergency savings fund (35%)

Paying off debt (32%)

Having a high credit score/access to low interest credit (12%)

“While it’s encouraging that Canadians are taking financial responsibility by focusing on paying bills and cutting back on spending, it’s significant that six-in-10 don’t consider a positive bank balance or an emergency savings fund as a matter of great importance,” said Keith Emery, Co-CEO of Credit Canada. “Emergency saving funds are designed for just that – emergencies – and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an emergency state.”

“Of additional concern, almost seven-in-10 don’t consider paying debt to be of great importance and a staggering nine-in-10 do not prioritize having a high credit score,” said Emery. “While it’s hard to focus on all things at once, debt management and credit scores are an important part of the mix, especially during times of financial strain.”

Financial priorities by age

As significant labour market challenges remain for younger Canadians, 18-34-year-olds have different financial priorities than older Canadians.

While having a positive bank balance at the end of the month is a top financial focus for younger Canadians (43%), this number drops to 32 per cent for 35-54-year-olds and 35 per cent for those aged 55+.

Similarly, two-in-five 18-34-year-olds (40%) rank having an emergency savings fund as a top financial priority. This declines as Canadians age with the 35-54-year cohort at 36 per cent and the 55+ cohort at 30 per cent.

High credit score as measure of financial success

When asked their main reasons for maintaining a good credit score, the top answer was “it’s a measure of my financial success” (42%), followed by access to low interest credit (36%) mortgages (34%) applying for credit cards and loans (24%). Rental applications (13%) and employment (11%) came last.

The financial choices Canadians make during the pandemic can impact their credit score in the long run; it’s important people pay attention to this aspect of personal finance as best they can even during this tumultuous time.

COVID-19 financial resources

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many Canadians concerned about their health, family, finances and career, Credit Canada has pulled together trusted financial information as a safeguard against the noise and misinformation. See the COVID-19 Financial Resource Centre for more information.

Additionally, Credit Canada has a credit score resource page showing Canadians how to obtain their credit score, what it means, and how to work it into better shape.

