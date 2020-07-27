Infinera Boosts Spectrum Capacity on West African MainOne Submarine Cable for Orange

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Orange deployed spectrum capacity with Infinera’s submarine solution on its MainOne submarine cable, a new network built to provide large-scale international capacity to support the development of a digital ecosystem in West Africa. Built upon Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) on the XTS-3600 platform, Orange was able to significantly increase its regional capacity as well as improve the resilience of its submarine cables to provide its customers with enhanced connectivity and access to affordable new services.



MainOne is a next-generation, 7,000-kilometer submarine cable that connects Portugal, Senegal, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria and serves as the West African backbone network for Orange’s international connectivity in Africa. The MainOne cable spectrum is critical to delivering the international capacity needed between Europe and West Africa and plays an important role in leading the digital transformation of West Africa by providing operators with affordable connectivity that will help to drive economic development. By deploying Infinera’s submarine solution, Orange was able to add capacity, scale as needed, and deploy services cost-effectively, resulting in improved and affordable services to their customers.

Infinera’s ICE4 technology delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance submarine cable spectrum and leverages the unique features of Infinera’s optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology. Infinera’s Instant Bandwidth enables ease of scalability and incremental capacity addition as needed within minutes, without requiring additional work on submarine infrastructure, providing a distinct advantage that operators can pass along to end-user customers.

“This deployment with Orange reinforces our ability to consistently deliver the highest performance in terms of submarine capacity and reach with our industry-leading Infinite Capacity Engine technology,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “We remain committed to helping our customers cost-effectively keep pace with demand while lowering total cost of ownership.”

