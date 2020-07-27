Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Mozambique: WHO procured 2,000 PCR test kits and 7,000 disposable samplers

As a part of WHO’s efforts to strengthen testing capacity in Mozambique, #WHO procured 2,000 PCR test kits and 7,000 disposable samplers. They are handed over to Instituto Nacional de Saúde (INS) to increase its lab capacity to conduct testing. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO)- Mozambique.

