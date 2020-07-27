Coronavirus - Zambia: Daily Status Update 27th July 2020

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 71 new cases (out of 209 tests), 1 facility death and an additional 465 recoveries. This brings the cumulative totals to 4,552 cases, with 140 deaths (39 classified as due to COVID-19) & 2,815 recoveries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
