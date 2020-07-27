PolyPid to Present Phase 2 Results of D-PLEX₁₀₀ for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Abdominal Surgery at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons 2020 Annual Scientific Conference Recorded Sessions

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that Dr. Anthony Senagore, colorectal surgeon and a medical advisor to PolyPid, is presenting a recorded video presentation today highlighting previously presented key results from PolyPid’s successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trial of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of surgical site infections in abdominal surgery at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (A.S.C.R.S.) 2020 Annual Scientific Conference Recorded Sessions.



The recorded video session will be available on the A.S.C.R.S. website beginning today, July 27th, and is based on an accepted abstract entitled, "Local Constant Prolonged Release of an Antibiotic for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) Post Colorectal Resection Abdominal Surgeries". The presentation can be viewed here:

https://fascrs.org/my-ascrs/meetings-events/ascrs-virtual-scientific-meeting

About D-PLEX 100

PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is a novel product candidate designed to provide local prolonged anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of up to four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations from the FDA for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery and for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection.

About PolyPid

PolyPid is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with drugs to deliver them directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal SSIs and abdominal SSIs. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

For additional company information, visit www.polypid.com .

