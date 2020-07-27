VitalHub Selected as One of Two Vendors to Provide Clinical Utilization Reviews Under NHS Framework

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce they have been selected by the National Health Service (NHS) as one of two vendors to be included within the new NHS Framework Agreement ( Framework ).



After an extensive RFP evaluation process, VitalHub has been selected as one of two approved vendors to offer Clinical Utilization Reviews (CURs) within the NHS Framework, which they will deliver using the Company’s proprietary Making Care Appropriate for Patients (MCAP) software. The Framework provides a streamlined procurement process, paving an expedited pathway to adoption by enabling all NHS organisations (or UK Trusts) to acquire the Company’s MCAP CUR without requiring a tender or independent RFP procurement cycle, effective over a four-year period.

MCAP, one of VitalHub’s Patient Flow and Operational Visibility portfolio solutions, is a tool that identifies opportunities for whole system patient flow improvements and integration, provides decision makers with the necessary evidence to provide advanced patient flow analytics in real-time to support improvements in multi-disciplinary team discharge and system integration. MCAP is currently used daily by 22 hospital groups across the United Kingdom and in the Middle East, representing over 10,000 hospital beds, and has been used to complete over 200 patient flow performance reviews across five countries.

“It is gratifying to note that after extensive evaluation, due diligence and review, the NHS has determined VitalHub should be one of two clinical utilization review and management solutions providers offered through their streamlined (Framework) procurement process,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We believe this will significantly aid in our ability to disseminate the Company’s clinical utilization management solutions across UK trusts, and continue to provide clinical patient visibility and resource management tools that are continuing to become of greater necessity, especially amid the post-COVID pandemic landscape.”

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com