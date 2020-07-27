Robinsons Premium Cannabis Now Available in Ontario and Nova Scotia

/EIN News/ -- Hand-crafted, small-batch, East Coast cannabis launches with four distinctive strains for discerning connoisseurs



Survey finds that Atlantic Canadians believe the best-quality cannabis is cultivated on the East Coast, with British Columbia coming out on top nationally

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis connoisseurs, the wait is over. Today, Robinsons hand-crafted, small-batch cannabis is available in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Robinsons is launching with four distinctive strains, all grown with care at the 27,700 sq. ft. Robinsons facility in Kentville, Nova Scotia, with an uncompromising commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Robinsons, the latest brand to be launched by Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX.V - XLY) (“Auxly”), is focused on exceptional cannabis and cannabis products for discerning consumers.

“I’m so excited to share the result of my life’s passion for cannabis,” said Robinsons Founder and Master Grower, Andrew Robinson. “Cannabis is a beautiful, diverse, and complex plant. Our team hand-tends each plant every step of the way to ensure optimal taste, aroma and appearance. I hope Canadian cannabis lovers enjoy it as much as I do.”

“I believe that Robinsons is growing some of the best cannabis in Canada and I am very excited and proud that we are bringing it to the market,” said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “Ontario and Nova Scotia are just the beginning, and we look forward to sharing Robinsons with discerning consumers in other provinces in the coming months.”

Robinsons’ focus on quality and flavour results in a uniquely premium product for the cannabis connoisseur. Robinsons’ plants are grown in a 100% peat-based soilless mix created to optimize every element of growth. Proprietary methods ensure ideal water drainage, retention and airspace for each individual plant, which are rigorously monitored and tended so the flowers achieve optimal nutrient availability for growth and development.

At each stage, from potting, to trimming, to packaging, Robinsons cultivators carefully oversee and hand-tend to each plant, leaf and bud. Robinsons’ commitment to delivering only the highest-quality product possible culminates in the harvest. When ready, each bud goes through two rounds of hand-manicuring before entering a climate-controlled drying room. The result is premium cannabis with a taste, aroma, and appearance that is uniquely Robinsons. To preserve the integrity and freshness of the product, Robinsons cannabis is packaged by hand in light-proof glass jars.

Robinsons is launching with four distinct strains:

Lemon Garlic OG. A potent Indica-dominant Hybrid with densely stacked, frosty lime-green buds, Lemon Garlic OG was developed through intensive plant selection and breeding over generations. With spicy notes of pine, citrus and garlic, this distinctive strain contains high THC levels with virtually no CBD present.



A potent Indica-dominant Hybrid with densely stacked, frosty lime-green buds, Lemon Garlic OG was developed through intensive plant selection and breeding over generations. With spicy notes of pine, citrus and garlic, this distinctive strain contains high THC levels with virtually no CBD present. Fire OG. Fire OG derives its name from the frosty, trichome-rich buds it produces. Neon green with thin red hairs, Fire OG’s strong lemon scent transforms into a pungent earthy aroma with undertones of sweet pine when burned. An Indica-dominant Hybrid, this robust strain contains high THC levels.



Fire OG derives its name from the frosty, trichome-rich buds it produces. Neon green with thin red hairs, Fire OG’s strong lemon scent transforms into a pungent earthy aroma with undertones of sweet pine when burned. An Indica-dominant Hybrid, this robust strain contains high THC levels. GG#4. Sweet notes of chocolate and coffee offset the pungent, diesel aroma of Gorilla Glue. Densely stacked, its chunky, resin-covered buds are bright green with orange hairs, showcasing an abundance of trichomes. This potent Balanced Hybrid strain contains high THC levels and produces a strong, skunky perfume when burned.



Sweet notes of chocolate and coffee offset the pungent, diesel aroma of Gorilla Glue. Densely stacked, its chunky, resin-covered buds are bright green with orange hairs, showcasing an abundance of trichomes. This potent Balanced Hybrid strain contains high THC levels and produces a strong, skunky perfume when burned. Purple Kush. A heavy-hitting cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Kush is easily identified by its unique purple and orange buds. With a subtle, earthy aroma, this Indica-dominant Hybrid contains sweet, hallmark notes of berry and grape, and high THC levels.

Robinsons is launching with 3.5 gram units and is available in Ontario at retail outlets across the Province as well as the OCS and in Nova Scotia at the NSLC .

Robinsons aims to challenge the public’s perception about which region in the country produces the highest-quality cannabis. According to a recent survey commissioned by Robinsonsi, 44% of Canadians nationally said that they expect the best quality cannabis is cultivated on the West Coast in British Columbia – the top-ranked region in Canada. However, among respondents from Atlantic Canada, the East Coast takes top honours, with 48% saying that Atlantic Canadian cannabis is the best. These results indicate regional pride in cannabis cultivation, which is echoed in regional responses across the country.

About Robinsons

Robinsons is a premium cannabis brand, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Proudly grown in a 27,700 sq. ft., purpose-built, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility in Nova Scotia’s famed Annapolis Valley, Robinsons’ small-batch, hand-tended cannabis is the result of proprietary cultivation techniques honed from a lifelong pursuit of excellence. Robinsons is available at licensed cannabis retail outlets in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Learn more at robinsonscannabis.com and stay up-to-date at Twitter: @robinsonscanna; Instagram: @robinsonscannabis; Facebook: @robinsonscannabis.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:

Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com



Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the proposed operation of the RCI facility; consumer preferences, political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for Robinsons products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i Maru/Blue survey of 1,5108 randomly selected Canadian adults, conducted on June 16th, 2020.