UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PRESENT AT “OUTSIDE THE BOX – A SOLUTION TO THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS” WEBINAR HOSTED BY MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced today that Eugene W. Landy, Founder and Chairman of the Board, and Aaron Potter, Assistant to the President, have been invited to present at the “OUTSIDE the Box – A Solution to the Affordable Housing Crisis” webinar, hosted by the Manufactured Housing Institute on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

This webinar aims to inform and educate those in the industry about the current housing market and how manufactured housing is prime to take advantage of such situations. The affordable housing crisis is a serious one that could have detrimental effects on the country and economy if not dealt with properly. Manufactured housing is affordable workforce housing that stands ready to supply the needed housing for Americans. During the presentation, the secondary resale market for manufactured homes will also be addressed. This critical market is a wealth generator and a determinant of housing demand. The session will conclude with an interview by Eugene W. Landy, Founder and Chairman of UMH Properties, Inc.​

Webinar Details:

  • Presentation Title: OUTSIDE the Box – A Solution to the Affordable Housing Crisis
  • Date and Time: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 2:30 – 3:30 PM EST
  • Registration Link:

https://www.manufacturedhousingeducation.com/registration/register.cfm?reg=7339&evt=OUTSIDE&t=648206931&t=1595522647122

  • Hosted by: Manufactured Housing Institute
  • Sponsored by: Clayton Homes and Credit Human

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980

