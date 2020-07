Red White & Bloom Brands Exercises Right to Acquire PharmaCo of Michigan

Upon closing of the transaction, RWB's financials will all be consolidated under the Public Company umbrella

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has provided notice to PharmaCo, Inc.(“PharmaCo”), of its intent to exercise the Company’s right to acquire 100% of PharmaCo.



RWB, through its wholly owned subsidiary MichiCann Medical Inc., has provided financing to PharmaCo since late 2018 and has had the right to exercise an option to acquire PharmaCo, which was negotiated as part of its financing. The Company, having now provided notice of its intent to exercise the right to acquire PharmaCo, submitted its change of ownership application with the Michigan Regulatory Agency (“MRA”) to take over ownership of PharmaCo.

“PharmaCo has established significant market share within the state of Michigan. Now that we have completed our go public transaction, we felt that the time was right for us to take the next step of rolling our critical mass asset base together in what we believe is one of the top 3 most important cannabis states by market size and potential”

“This will simplify and streamline the structure of the Company, more easily evidencing the overall underlying value of RWB for our shareholders and stakeholders. PharmaCo has worked very hard on building out these assets for the last 2+ years and we believe it is time for us to enter this large and important market, taking advantage of PharmaCo’s early mover advantage. Once closed, both retail and institutional investors should benefit from this now straightforward structure,” said Brad Rogers, CEO of RWB.

A Michigan State University recent report 1 on the potential size of the Michigan cannabis market stated, “It is estimated that the level of retail sales once it becomes widely available is approximately $3 billion with a total economic impact in excess of $7.8 billion.”

The all-share remuneration under the call option allows the Company to acquire PharmaCo in exchange for 37 million units (“Units”) (as defined below) of the Company, subject to certain adjustments and regulatory approvals.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each, a “Common Share”) and one series 2 convertible preferred share (each, a “Series 2 Preferred Share” and collectively, the “Series 2 Preferred Shares”) in the capital of the Company. Each Series 2 Preferred Share shall be convertible, in accordance with the formula as set out in the terms in the Company’s articles, at any time or times on or after November 24, 2020 and before April 24, 2022. Any Series 2 Preferred Shares outstanding on April 24, 2022 shall automatically convert into fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares without requiring any further action.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominately focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida with respect to cannabis, and the US and Internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

