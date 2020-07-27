Lifted Made Launches World’s First Delta-8-THC Nano Drops Under its Urb Finest Flowers Brand

Delta-8-THC Vape Cartridges and Gummies to Come Soon

/EIN News/ -- ZION, IL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Made , a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP ), is excited to announce its launch of the world’s first hemp-derived delta-8-THC nano-particle drops under Lifted Made’s flagship brand Urb Finest Flowers (Instagram @LiftedMade).



Urb’s delta-8-THC nano drops are a flavored, water soluble tincture and beverage additive, and are federally legal. The nano drops are sold in a one ounce bottle and contain 333 mg. of delta-8-THC and less than 0.3% delta-9-THC. Currently, the product is available for purchase in three flavors: Go Grape, Let’s Mango, and Orange Dream. The nano drops retail for $34.99/bottle, and are available for purchase online at www.LiftedMade.com and in brick and mortar stores throughout the USA.

Delta-8-THC is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, and has a lower psychotropic potency than its more well-known sister cannabinoid delta-9-THC.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Acquired Sales Corp., commented: “Our nano drops have a smaller molecular size than oil-soluble delta-8-THC. As a result, our nano drops can be absorbed by the body faster and have a faster onset of results compared to oil-soluble delta-8-THC. In addition, our flavored nano drops taste better than oil-soluble delta-8-THC, which is unpleasant to consume due to the taste of the oil, mixing agents and the film that it leaves in the user’s mouth.”

Lifted Made has entered into distribution agreements for Urb’s delta-8-THC nano drops throughout the United States.

“Urb’s new delta-8-THC product was made with the same ‘Quality Over Everything’ mantra that we keep in mind when we make all of our other products. This is the latest addition to the Urb lineup, and the distributor and consumer reception of the product has been very positive due to the technology behind the product, its great taste and its ease of use,” said Mr. Warrender.

This is the first of many delta-8-THC products that Lifted Made will be rolling out under Urb, including full ceramic delta-8-THC vape cartridges and delta-8-THC-nano-infused gummies next week.

Regarding Urb’s delta-8-THC cartridges: because they are ceramic, the delta-8-THC distillate never touches any metal, eliminating the risk of consumers’ exposure to heavy metals. The cartridges will be available in both sativa and indica strains, and will contain non-detectable levels of delta-9-THC.

The delta-8-THC-nano-infused gummies, which Lifted plans to roll out in raspberry, watermelon and black cherry flavors, feature the same benefits as the delta-8-THC nano drops, since the same technology is packed into both products.

Urb’s other products, available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com , include pre-rolled hemp joints showcasing rare strains grown by Midwestern farms, moon rocks (hemp flower buds covered in broad spectrum distillate covered in hemp kief), caviar cones (pre-rolled hemp flower joints covered in broad spectrum distillate covered in hemp kief) and packaged hemp flower .

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2015 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (trading symbol AQSP ). Acquired Sales Corp. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company , and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc., Bend, Oregon. For more information about Acquired Sales Corp., visit www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future plans of Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of Lifted Made’s and Acquired Sales Corp.’s operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the disclaimers and precautions regarding e-liquids, e-cigarettes, delta-8-THC, and other hemp or hemp-derived products set forth on the Notices, Disclaimers and Precautions page of Lifted Made's website, www.LiftedMade.com.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made

Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO

Phone: 224-577-8148

Email: Nick@LiftedLiquids.com

Website: www.LiftedMade.com

Instagram: @LiftedMade





Acquired Sales Corp.

Attn: William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President

Phone: 847-400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ef46203-e618-4cb9-99fa-bd8674497b10