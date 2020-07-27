Athenex, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, before the market opens, and host a conference call and live audio webcast 8:00am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



To participate in the call, dial 877-407-0784 (domestic) or 201-689-8560 (international) fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and reference the conference passcode 13706637. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at http://ir.athenex.com/ .

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

CONTACTS

Athenex, Inc.:

Daniel Lang, MD

Corporate Development and Corporate Communications

Email: danlang@athenex.com

Jacqueline Li

Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Email: jacquelineli@athenex.com

Investor Relations:

Tim McCarthy

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com



