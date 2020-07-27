vTv Therapeutics to Present Additional Clinical Data from the STEADFAST Study of Azeliragon at the Virtual Alzheimer's Association International Conference

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming 2020 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), held virtually, July 27–31, 2020.



The poster presentation will highlight additional analyses of the clinical data from the STEADFAST Study of azeliragon showing the relative contribution of the effects on individual test items, as well as on the higher level cognitive and/or function domains, to the potential benefits of azeliragon on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-cog) and Clinical Dementia Rating Scale (CDR), tools used by doctors to assess someone’s Alzheimer’s disease.

Details of the virtual presentation are below:

Presentation Title: Effects of azeliragon on ADAS-cog and CDR domains and individual items in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Poster Number: 41198

Category: [Posters: Drug Development] Human/Human Trials: Other

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, (released Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm CT, 6:00 pm ET)

The STEADFAST study was comprised of two independent and identical randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of azeliragon as a potential treatment for patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Positive data from post-hoc analyses of the STEADFAST study indicating a potential benefit of treatment with azeliragon in patients with Alzheimer’s disease who also have type 2 diabetes were reported at the 11th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in 2018 .

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally active small-molecule antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation end products, RAGE. vTv Therapeutics discovered and developed azeliragon using its proprietary drug discovery platform. A broad range of human pathologic and experimental biologic investigation suggests that RAGE ligand interactions lead to sustained inflammatory states that play a role in chronic diseases such as diabetes, inflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease. vTv is currently screening patients for a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 6-month proof of concept study evaluating azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

