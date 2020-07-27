Internationally Renowned High Tech, Quantitative Marketing and Digital Economy Expert Anindya Ghose Affiliates with Compass Lexecon

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Professor Anindya Ghose, the Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has affiliated with its Compass Lexecon subsidiary. He will be based in New York.



Professor Ghose is an internationally renowned expert in emerging issues in high tech, quantitative marketing and the digital economy. He has pioneered work on economic issues and consumer behavior related to digital platforms, artificial intelligence, the Internet economy, digital marketing, big data, the Internet-of-things (“IOT”), social media, data science and analytics. His research focuses on quantifying the welfare impact of the Internet and mobile technologies on industries and markets transformed by its shared infrastructure. The domains he studies include internet platforms, digital advertising, search engine marketing, online reviews, reputation and rating systems, wearable technologies, digital health, electronic commerce, mobile advertising and e-commerce marketplaces.

“We are very pleased to partner with Professor Ghose,” said Daniel Fischel , Chairman and President of Compass Lexecon. “He is truly one of the world’s leading and most influential experts in high tech, quantitative marketing and the digital economy and will add tremendous value to our ability to serve clients in these ever-evolving areas.”

Professor Ghose has consulted for many global internet, technology, telecommunications, financial services, consumer packaged goods and media firms. He has provided expert testimony in multiple cases involving intellectual property, antitrust and competition, copyright infringement and merger appraisal cases. Highlights of his testimony include the Verizon–AOL merger appraisal case, the 1-800-Contacts antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the Copyright Royalty Board’s rate setting proceedings for interactive music streaming. Professor Ghose has been retained as an expert witness by Apple, Alibaba, Google, Snapchat, Verizon and Facebook, among many others.

“Compass Lexecon is a terrific place for me to continue to grow and build my practice in my areas of expertise,” said Professor Ghose. “I am thrilled to affiliate with Compass Lexecon, and greatly look forward to working with the firm’s incredible team of experts.”

Professor Ghose sits on the advisory boards of several startups in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He is the author of TAP: Unlocking the Mobile Economy (MIT Press), a double winner in the 2018 Axiom Business Book Awards. In addition, Professor Ghose has published more than one hundred articles and received 16 best paper awards and nominations, including the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award and faculty research awards from Google, Microsoft and Adobe.

In 2014, Poets & Quants recognized Professor Ghose as one of the “40 Top B-School Profs Under 40 in the World,” and Analytics Week listed him among the “Top 200 Thought Leaders in Big Data and Business Analytics.” He is the youngest recipient of the INFORMS ISS Distinguished Fellow Award, which honors individuals who have made outstanding intellectual contributions to the information systems discipline. In 2017, Thinkers50 named Professor Ghose one of the global management thinkers most likely to shape the future of organizational management, and in 2019, he was named to the Web of Science Group’s list of the most influential and highly cited researchers of the past decade.

Professor Ghose teaches courses on social media, digital marketing and data analytics at the M.B.A., E.M.B.A., M.S.B.A. and executive education levels in the United States, Asia and Europe. He is also a visiting associate professor at the Wharton School in the University of Pennsylvania.

