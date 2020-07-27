Cowen Cross-Asset Team Announces Six Key Hires, Continuing Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced six key recent additions to the firm’s Cross-Asset Division. Mike Kasper, Jodi Joskowitz, Jordan Cahn and Ronald Ryder have joined the Credit Sales and Trading desk. Jay Sommer and Matt Palamountain have joined Cowen’s Special Asset Group. All report to Jay McDermott and Burt Welly, Co-Heads of Cross-Asset, and Philip Cushman, Head of Global Equity and Cross-Asset Sales.



“We're very excited to welcome these six great hires to the team as we continue to scale our Cross-Asset business for the increasing opportunities we see in this space,” said Jay McDermott, Co-Head of Cowen's Cross-Asset Group. “Mike, Jodi, Ron and Jordan all have built strong track records serving clients with their extensive expertise in distressed and unconventional credit,” said Jay McDermott, Co-Head of Cowen’s Cross Asset Group.

John Mori, Cowen’s Head of Special Assets adds, “The addition of Jay and Matt to the Cowen team expands an already deep bench in our Illiquids group. Their individual reputations and experience precede them and move us further along in our goal of establishing a preeminent sourcing team.”

Cowen’s Cross-Asset Division is comprised of [over] forty professionals who analyze and trade the entire capital stack including Special Situation Equities, SPACs, Re-Organized Equities, Distressed Loans, High Yield & Convertible Bonds, and Illiquids. Cross-Asset also has a premiere legal and closing team that cements Cowen’s ability to Outperform for its client-partners every day.

Jordan Cahn began his credit career at Bear Stearns, followed by Morgan Stanley and Mizuho Financial Group. After leaving the legal world as a bankruptcy attorney, Mr. Cahn was a loan sourcer and then moved into distressed sales. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a J.D. from Indiana University School of Law.

Jodi Joskowitz joins Cowen from Macquarie Capital and will be active through all Cross-Asset products. Ms. Joskowitz is an impact player in the Loan space, with a twenty-year career spent at Credit Suisse. She has her bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College.

Mike Kasper joins Cowen from Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Kasper has spent his career in High Yield and Distressed sales focused on bonds and loans, including serving five years at JP Morgan and Jefferies respectively. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College.

Matt Palamountain joins Cowen from Seaport Global where he specialized in Litigation Finance which he will continue to focus on at Cowen as well as broader Special Asset initiatives. Mr. Palamountain holds a BA from UC, Berkeley and an MBA from The University of Cambridge in International Finance.

Ronald Ryder joins Cowen from Guggenheim Partners, where he was a credit trader. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Fordham Gabelli School of Business.

Jay Sommer joins Cowen with nearly twenty years of experience in the Special Assets space. He previously worked at Jefferies Group and BTIG in similar areas of the market. Mr. Sommer graduated from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree.

