Warning on Cloned/Fake Company – AstroFinance.org is the only authorized website of Astro Finance PTY LTD
AstroFinance.org is the only authorized website of Astro Finance PTY LTDMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA., July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
It has come to our notice that a phishing website of unauthorized company calling itself AstroFinance.co (website: www.astrofinance.co) has cloned details of our website Astrofinance.org (website: www.astrofinance.org) which solely belongs to Astro Finance PTY LTD.
This website, 'AstroFinance.co' has been taken down after reports were filed with the appropriate bodies and hosting companies involved in publishing it to the general public.
Cloning and faking the details of an authorized firm is a criminal offense. A company can only offer financial services in Australia if it is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). The consumers should understand that if they deal with cloned and unauthorized websites of Astro Finance, they will not be able to ask compensation through the Investor Compensation Scheme.
It is a common practice these days for impostors to mimic the details of a lawful company to build trust in the eyes of customers. The swindlers use all the legitimate details of the registered/authorized company to carry out their nefarious schemes. They may also use the company registration number and make hyperlinks to the apparently lawful website. Moreover, they can exploit the genuine address of the lawful company. Consumers must check ASIC register to validate the company’s details and make a call to them using the number provided there.
For further information, the consumers must check this section on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission website.
Anyone looking to find people and firms banned by the ASIC must check Banned and Disqualified Register. ASIC also gives warnings to the public about asset products or websites that create wrong, confusing or devious reports about monetary services.
